Trump’s “Fat” Friend Comment Prompts Hilarious Reaction from JD Vance

Donald Trump and JD Vance’s recent exchange during a Cabinet meeting at the Oval Office has been trending a great deal on social media. It started with the US President narrating a story about an overweight friend who has been trying to lose weight with a GLP-1 drug like Ozempic.

Trump went on to narrate a story about his friend and said during the cabinet meeting, “This is where my friend—who’s very successful, I told you—he’s a seriously overweight person. He takes the fat pill, or the fat shot, and he was in London, and he said, ‘It costs $87 here. It costs $1,300 in New York. What’s going on?”

Trump added, “I knew that—but he put it in a very blunt way. I’ve known him a long time. He’s a crude individual, but smart as hell, and made a lot of money. But he just thought it was sort of ridiculous.”

Trump: My friend, who’s very successful, I told you, seriously overweight person, he takes the fat, the fat pill or the fat shot. And I told him it wasn’t working. Vance: He’s not talking about me pic.twitter.com/2IY901qLZe — Acyn (@Acyn) January 29, 2026

Recalling the incident, Trump said, “He happened to be in London, and he got the shot—you know, Ozempic, I think, or one of them—and I told him it wasn’t working. It was for him. It didn’t work. And he brought up a good point, but it didn’t work.”

JD Vance interrupted Trump with a chuckle-worthy response and jokingly said, “He’s not talking about me.”

The President continued, “He knows who I’m talking about. He’s going crazy, begs me not to — begs me not to talk about him. No, it’s not that great. Vice president — no — but he begs me not to mention his name.” Interestingly, this is the second time Trump has narrated this story at a meeting.

As Donald Trump proceeded to wrap up the meeting, he asked Vance, “JD, if you would like to say something, you can… He is, after all, the Vice President of the United States.” Vance’s reply to this was: “It’s okay, sir. I’m here for the free coffee.”

President Trump: “JD, if you would like to say something, you can… He is, after all, the Vice President of the United States.” Vice President JD Vance: “It’s okay, sir. I’m here for the free coffee.” pic.twitter.com/5w1xthuhLg — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) January 29, 2026

During the same meeting, Trump also complained about being caught on camera napping. He denied it and said, “Some people said he closed his eyes. Look, it got pretty boring. I didn’t sleep. I just closed them because I wanted to get the hell outta here.”

Trump mentioned how cabinet meetings can veer towards a boring side, adding, “I love these people. There are a lot of people. It was a little bit on the boring side, but I didn’t sleep. I didn’t sleep, by the way. I don’t sleep much.”

He blamed the journalists for photographing him when he was blinking and said, “Some of them got me in a blink. You know when you go like (he demonstrated by shutting his eyes), and they took me at the closed segment of my cycle. They said, ‘he’s sleeping.’”

Meanwhile, JD Vance, who is expecting his fourth child with wife Usha Vance, in a statement last week, said that the two settled the baby debate with “expanded child tax credit and the Trump accounts.”

“When Usha and I were having the debate about whether we were gonna have a fourth kid, I said, ‘Honey, we’ve got an expanded child tax credit, and we’ve got the Trump accounts. We gotta take advantage of this stuff,” JD Vance said during an event last week, jokingly.