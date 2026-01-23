JD Vance Says He and Usha Settled the Baby Debate with This Reason – and Internet Loses It

Vice President JD Vance, who is expecting his fourth child with wife Usha Vance, just shared the bizarre reason with which he and Usha Vance settled the baby debate. Vance said during the event that he and Usha should take advantage of the “expanded child tax credit and the Trump accounts.”

JD Vance said during the event, “When Usha and I were having the debate about whether we were gonna have a fourth kid, I said, ‘Honey, we’ve got an expanded child tax credit, and we’ve got the Trump accounts. We gotta take advantage of this stuff.”

VP VANCE at March for Life rally: “When Usha and I were having the debate about whether we were gonna have a fourth kid, I said, ‘Honey, we’ve got an expanded child tax credit and we’ve got the Trump accounts. We gotta take advantage of this stuff.'” pic.twitter.com/h8BwBPWFaY — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 23, 2026

JD Vance’s controversial statement did not go down well with a section of the Internet. “Using tax credits and political accounts to decide on having kids? That doesn’t feel right,” an X user wrote. Another one added, “Bro is literally bragging about having kids for the tax perks like it’s a coupon deal.”

A puzzled netizen asked, “So is he saying he’s doing this cause of the money? That’s a disgusting comment. People have babies for love because they want to give love and life. Not to make a financial gain.”

Some were quick to remind JD Vance about his strong finances. “You’re also the vice president and rich,” an X user commented. Another one said, “Oh shut up.” Simply put, netizens were not buying Vance’s story. “Max cringe,” a user called it. Another commented echoed, “He’s past being annoying.”

Echoing similar thoughts, netizens flooded the comments section with remarks such as “A complete liar and political opportunist” and ‘He really thinks we are this dumb, doesn’t he?”

Earlier this week, Usha and JD Vance announced that their “family is growing” in a joint statement on social media. Sharing identical posts, the couple, who got married in 2014, and are parents to three kids, wrote, “We’re very happy to share some exciting news. Our family is growing.”

The Vances mentioned that the bay is due in July. “We’re very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy. Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July,” read their joint statement.

They further added, “During this exciting and hectic time, we are particularly grateful for the military doctors who take excellent care of our family and for the staff members who do so much to ensure that we can serve the country while enjoying a wonderful life with our children.”

We’re very happy to share some exciting news. Our family is growing! pic.twitter.com/0RohEBYXM7 — Second Lady Usha Vance (@SLOTUS) January 20, 2026

Usha’s pregnancy announcement put an end to the swirling rumours about the couple’s troubled marriage. The rumor mills were churning bigtime especially after Usha Vance went MIA from public appearances. Before the pregnancy announcement, Usha Vance had shared a Christmas post.

JD Vance and Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk’s viral hug at an event last year also contributed to the rumors of JD and Usha Vance’s relationship troubles.

In addition to that, Usha was also photographed without her wedding ring when she attended an event with First Lady Melania Trump. However, she later clarified it in a statement, saying, a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes.”

Usha and JD Vance’s love story began in college. The couple first met at Yale Law School, and they went on to get married as per Christian and Hindu rituals in 2014.