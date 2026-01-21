Usha Vance Shuts Down JD Vance–Erika Kirk Affair Rumors in Unexpected Way — and Nobody Saw It Coming

Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha are expecting their fourth child in July 2026. The couple shared the news about her pregnancy via a post on X.

“We’re very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy. Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July,” the post said.

“We are especially thankful to the military doctors caring for our family and to the staff who help us serve the country while enjoying life with our children,” the post continued.

Usha and JD married in 2014, after graduating from Yale Law School. They met as students, became friends, and later fell in love. They have two sons, Ewan (8) and Vivek (5), and a four-year-old daughter, Mirabel.

The news of the upcoming birth sparked broad public reaction, with some reflecting on previous media scrutiny of the Vances. Some online users also revisited a past incident involving JD Vance, but current attention is largely on the pregnancy announcement.

In late October, photos of JD and Erika sharing a warm embrace at a Turning Point USA event circulated online. The moment came a month after Erika’s husband and TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk died on September 10.

He was assassinated at Utah Valley University while addressing students. Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old man accused of killing Charlie Kirk, is on trial for the alleged crime. After Charlie’s tragic death, his wife Erika stepped in as the CEO for TPUSA and did several events.

Meanwhile, JD and Erika’s warm, intentional embrace quickly went viral, spurring rumors, including speculation that they might run together in future elections. One X user wrote, “JD Vance & Erika Kirk ticket 2028. Calling it now.”

There’s a lot of controversy over this hug between Erika Kirk and JD Vance. Imagine being outraged over a 2.5 second hug between friends? Help me understand. pic.twitter.com/FIuYGpqsh7 — brittany (@by__brittany) October 31, 2025

Usha’s pregnancy announcement has shifted much of the recent conversation, with online observers commenting on the timing of the due date in relation to past speculation.

Some individuals expressed happiness for the couple, while others commented on the timing of the announcement. One user observed that the due date coincides with earlier speculation involving Erika Kirk. Another user responded under Usha’s post in a humorous manner.

Through ups and downs, Usha Vance has consistently supported her husband. In September 2024, JD faced backlash for backing activist Laura Loomer’s racist remarks targeting Kamala Harris’ Indian heritage.

However, despite Usha being an Indian herself, she stood by his side during the next rally and shared a kiss to showcase support before he took the spotlight on the stage.

Find someone who looks at you the way Usha looks at JD. pic.twitter.com/j4f2ZX6lmd — Nicholas Lissack (@NicholasLissack) January 6, 2026

Her speech when JD took the oath as the VP also came across as a fond memory where she praised his strength and hard work and applauded his achievements.

A viral picture of her looking at her husband in fondness went viral, too. At 40, Usha will be giving birth to a child while her husband is in office, an event that has never happened before. The last wife of a sitting president to give birth was Esther Cleveland, wife of Grover Cleveland, in 1893.

According to USA Today, former First Lady Jaqueline Jackie Kennedy, wife of the late President John F. Kennedy, had a premature baby, Patrick Bouvier Kennedy, who died two days after birth.