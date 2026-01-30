Donald Trump Blames “Boring As Hell” Cabinet Meetings for Daytime Naps

President Donald Trump and daytime naps have become a frequent topic of discussion in recent months, as he has built a reputation for appearing to fall asleep during meetings, raising concerns about his health. Trump addressed the issue during a recent interview.

In an exclusive interview with New York Magazine, the president was asked about reports of dozing off during meetings. He described the meetings as “boring as hell” and said he often goes around a room speaking with 28 people, noting that the last meeting he attended lasted “three and a half hours.”

“I have to sit back and listen, and I move my hand so that people will know I’m listening. I’m hearing every word, and I can’t wait to get out,” the president said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also defended Trump, describing the behavior as a “listening mechanism.” The magazine reported that Trump has struggled to sleep due to his workload, with a senior staff member commenting, “He will collapse,” referring to the president’s reliance on naps.

🚨WOW: During the emotional testimony of Kathryn Burgum about her past addiction, Trump is FAST ASLEEP. This was at his “White House Great American Recovery Initiative” signing. Earlier he denied sleeping and said photos catch him “mid blink.” Nah. Dude is OUT COLD. Zzzzzz. pic.twitter.com/JD2cGp508k — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 30, 2026

Trump did not seem to be too concerned about the staff’s comment and dismissed the need to get more sleep, saying, “I think five hours is plenty.” He added, “I find that when I’m really enjoying myself, I sleep less.”

The jokes did not stop there because during the interview, he claimed that two people in the room were doctors and added, “I don’t know them, they’re not my best friends.” He was perhaps making a subtle reference to the ‘fake’ bone spurs report that he used to avoid getting drafted in the Vietnam War.

In a separate report from the Irish Star, Trump took a friendly jab at the excruciatingly long meetings and pointed out the public criticism he received. He defended himself, saying, “Last time we had a press conference, it lasted for three hours. And some people said, ‘He closed his eyes!’ Look, it got pretty boring, in all fairness.”

Despite the cabinet meetings lasting hours, Trump has to regularly call these meetings because of the unrest that has been taking place across the United States. The 10th known cabinet meeting took place over the rising civil unrest in Minneapolis, following the fatal shootings of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti in January.

Despite Trump vehemently claiming that his sleepiness stems from work, health experts argue otherwise. During an episode of Legal AF’s ‘The Court of History’ podcast, Dr. Bruce Davidson, a professor of medicine, pointed out convincing signs of the president suffering a stroke in the summer of 2025.

The medical expert claimed that it was the reason behind Trump’s “garbling words”, and believed that the latter was showing symptoms of hypersomnolence, or “marked episodes of excessive daytime sleepiness.” However, he could not pinpoint it definitively owing to Trump’s terrible diet and work pressure.