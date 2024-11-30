Trump's Ex-Bodyguard, Who Was Once Accused of Affair with Marla Maples, Never Got Over The Scandal

Though Donald Trump faced multiple cheating scandals during his marriage with his second wife Marla Maples, the former actress/model was also at the center of infidelity allegations with Trump's then-bodyguard Spencer Wagner. However, according to Wagner's ex-wife, the scandal took a toll on him and after struggling to find work, he tragically died.

Mary Miller, martial arts expert and the ex-wife of Wagner told Inside Edition that Maples was allegedly "out of control" and Wagner "made no bones telling me that." Following their steamy romance, they both grew close and often met behind Trump's back. Recalling what Wagner told her, Miller revealed that "[Maples] would try to pull him into a bedroom in the house and she was aggressive [and] she also loved to party a lot." But, his life turned upside down after one night, he and Maples were caught together a few minutes away from Trump's luxurious Palm Beach property in Florida, Mar-a-Lago. According to the reports dated April 16, 1996, police on duty found Maples in the company of a man underneath a lifeguard stand on a deserted beach. The man was later identified as Wagner.

After the news broke in the media, naturally, it caused great embarrassment to Maples. When the police officer caught her at the time, she dismissed the allegations of her affair with Wagner and excused herself saying that she was simply taking a bathroom break on the beach. Wagner, on the other hand, echoed the same story, refusing to accept any romance whatsoever. However, four months later, Trump fired him from the job. And, according to Miller, this must have "bruised" Wagner's ego "that here's this big strong Donald Trump and this bodyguard that he hires, ends up looking like he's having sex with his wife!" After being ousted from his job, Wagner changed his narrative and said he indeed was romantically involved with Maples. "Our passion boiled over and we made love," the ex-bodyguard was quoted as saying.

Besides being in the news for his affair, he was deeply hurt by not being able to find work after Trump threw him out. Miller believed the negative press and the lack of employment "crushed him," following which, on January 1, 2012, he died of a drug overdose. According to the ex-wife, Wagner wasn't "that kind of guy, not a sleazy guy." And because of this, he never really recovered from the scandal.

Consequently, Maples and Trump's 6-year-long marriage succumbed to divorce. While still married, they became parents to their only daughter Tiffany Trump but it wasn't meant to last. Before she famously got married to the billionaire Trump, she was labeled as a "mistress" for the politician was still married to his first wife Ivana Trump when he began dating Maples.

Up until then, it was a hush-hush romance, but by the summer of 1989, the couple openly showcased affection for each other. But despite the 'mistress' tag, Maples never considered herself one. During a conversation with ABC News podcast Journeys of Faith with Paula Faris, she said that though she wished the relationship could've lasted more, "it [unfortunately] didn't happen that way."