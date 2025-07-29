Trump’s Epstein Explanation Doesn’t Match the White House, And It’s Raising Eyebrows

The White House’s allegations are completely at odds with President Donald Trump’s explanation for his split from infamous sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein. Furthermore, they are unrelated to Epstein’s more nefarious activities, despite what the White House claims.

According to the White House, President Donald Trump and his former friend Jeffrey Epstein had a falling out because Trump believed Epstein was an absolute creep. “The fact is that the president kicked him out of his club for being a creep,” White House communications director Steven Cheung told The New York Times, attempting to disprove the claim made by an Epstein accuser that she had a concerning encounter with Trump in the 1990s.

Karoline Leavitt, the press secretary at the White House, also used the same line. “It’s not news that Epstein was a member of the Mar-a-Lago club,” she told reporters, “because it’s the same club Donald Trump kicked Epstein out of for being a creep.”

However, Mr. President had a completely different response on Monday, suggesting that the remark did not strike a chord with him. Epstein and Trump did not split up because Epstein is a “creep” or because of the sex trafficking. The line in the sand for Trump? Some of Epstein’s staff members were employed.

Trump's explanation for his falling out with notorious sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein,.. is totally different than the claims coming from the White House.

During a meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the President told reporters, “I wouldn’t talk to Jeffrey Epstein for years.” “I wouldn’t talk. Because he did something that was inappropriate,” he continued. “He hired help and I said, ‘Don’t ever do that again.’ He stole people that worked for me.”

The assertion seems to have some validity. In 2000, while working at Donald’s Mar-a-Lago club, Virginia Giuffre, one of the most well-known accusers of Jeffrey Epstein, met Ghislaine Maxwell. Giuffre was offered a position as Epstein’s masseuse by Maxwell, which resulted in years of abuse and sex trafficking. In April, Giuffre committed suicide.

Trump: For years I wouldn't talk to Jeffrey Epstein. He did something that was inappropriate. He hired help and I said don't ever do that again. He stole people that worked for me

Trump attempted to minimize his relationship with Epstein on Monday, as he has been doing a lot lately, by urging the media to look into all the other individuals who might or might not be in the Epstein files. Additionally, he asserted that he had never been to Epstein’s island.

The President had some interesting choice of words when he said, “I never had the privilege of going to his island.” “I did turn it down, but a lot of people in Palm Beach were invited to his island. Uh, in one of my very good moments, I turned it down. I didn’t want to go to his island.”