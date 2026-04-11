Trump’s Ceasefire Comes Too Late for Struggling MAGA Store

Donald Trump’s MAGA-themed store is among the businesses affected by the U.S.-Iran conflict. Recently, the Trump Truth Store in Crystal Lake temporarily closed after sales dipped following U.S. strikes on Iran.

Lisa Fleischmann, the shop’s owner, posted on Facebook that the store “is closed until further notice.”

She added, “I am not even making half of my rent … I never did this for the money, but I don’t know how much longer I can last paying for all the stuff,” according to the Chicago Tribune.

A Trump merch store has closed after a dip in enthusiasm among his supporters led to low sales: “Sales were really slow. It all started with the war. It was dead as a door nail the minute that happened.” pic.twitter.com/cncaVADab5 — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) April 7, 2026

The outlet also interviewed Fleischmann, who said, “Sales were really slow. It all started with the war. It was dead as a doornail the minute that happened. I think customers are unsure what’s going on. Not everyone, but a majority are. And if you wear it, they feel someone might come up and ask questions.”

According to the Associated Press, a poll by the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, released March 25, highlighted key trends in Trump’s popularity. Based on the data, only 26% of Republicans said the war had gone too far.

While that figure appears relatively low, concern grows when combined with 90% of Democrats and 63% of independent voters who opposed the war. Overall, 59% said U.S. military action against Iran had gone too far, while 26% called it about right and 13% said it did not go far enough.

Following the outbreak of the conflict, gas prices rose above $4 per gallon, heightening inflation concerns, according to The Guardian. The primary beneficiaries were defense contractors and oil companies.

However, after Trump announced a ceasefire between the two countries, oil prices dropped nearly 15%. Brent crude fell 14.4% to $93.48, while U.S. crude dropped 14.7% to $96.27 per barrel.

However, prices remained above pre-strike levels, The Guardian noted.

🚨 BREAKING: The price of oil has DROPPED over -12% after President Trump got a ceasefire with Iran in exchange for promptly reopening the Strait of Hormuz And it’s continuing to go down. JUST like Trump promised, once we formally conclude the war, gas prices will plummet! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BpazJuNM3L — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 7, 2026

Global markets also surged following news of the ceasefire. Jim Reid, a markets analyst at Deutsche Bank, said, “Investors will be breathing a big sigh of relief that an off-ramp out of the war is being taken, even as there’ll be various elements to watch to see whether this leads to sustained de-escalation.” Trump’s popularity could play a significant role in the upcoming midterm elections.

Whether the ceasefire and Iran’s proposed 10-point plan improve his standing remains unclear.