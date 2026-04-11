Who Could Be the Next U.S. Attorney General After Pam Bondi’s Firing? A Look at Top Contenders

After Pam Bondi’s departure from the Attorney General position, many are questioning who can be her permanent replacement. The most obvious choice could be Alina Habba, Jeanine Pirro, or even Lee Zeldin, as reported by The List.

Recently, Habba posted a photo of herself with Donald Trump and JD Vance in the Oval Office. The timing of the post and the caption, “Always an honor,” has led many news outlets, like The Daily Beast, to speculate that Habba is campaigning for Bondi’s seat.

Fox News reports that among the people on the shortlist to replace Pam Bondi as AG are Jeanine Pirro and Alina Habba. Habba, a former Trump attorney and former U.S. attorney for New Jersey who was disqualified by a judge, appears to have launched a campaign for the job.… pic.twitter.com/r4HTC3V4xY — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 4, 2026

Her post also attracted comments like, “Are you going to be the next AG?”, and “Jockeying for a job! Love it!”

Though Habba has a good chance, MS NOW also listed Lee Zeldin as a potential choice in their report. Zeldin is the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, and four sources familiar with the situation disclosed his candidacy to the outlet.

Judge Jeanine Pirro is also known for holding views similar to Trump’s. The List pointed out that her Instagram account is filled with crime crackdown videos, which align closely with the president’s policies.

Bondi took to X to issue a statement after getting fired. She heaped praise on Trump and mentioned the good things the administration has done.

She wrote, “Leading President Trump’s historic and highly successful efforts to make America safer and more secure has been the honor of a lifetime, and easily the most consequential first year of the Department of Justice in American history.”

Bondi claimed, “Since February 2025, we have secured the lowest murder rate in 125 years, secured first-ever terrorism convictions against members of Antifa, shattered domestic and transnational gangs across the country, taken custody of more than 90 key cartel figures, and won 24 favorable rulings at the Supreme Court.”

Finally, she mentioned, “I remain eternally grateful for the trust that President Trump placed in me to Make America Safe Again.”

Currently, Todd Blanche is serving as acting Attorney General. His stance on the Epstein files has also drawn criticism following his interview with Fox News.

This is a lie. About 50% of the files have been released and per our subpoena it’s illegal to withhold them. Blanche may think it’s over, but we are just getting started. https://t.co/U19GKzR9Eg — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) April 3, 2026

Here, he said, “The Department of Justice has now released all the files with respect to the Epstein saga…[Former] Attorney General Bondi and I appeared in front of Congress voluntarily a couple weeks ago to answer any questions they had. We have made every single congressman—senator—available to come and see any document, redacted or unredacted, that they want.”

Blanche added, “To the extent the Epstein files was a part of the past year of this Justice Department, it should not be a part of anything going forward.”

California Representative Robert Garcia slammed his claims on X, writing, “This is a lie. About 50% of the files have been released and per our subpoena it’s illegal to withhold them. Blanche may think it’s over, but we are just getting started.”