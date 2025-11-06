Trump’s Voter ID Rant Proves He Still Thinks You Need a Photo ID to Buy Cereal

It is a widely acknowledged fact that President Donald Trump does not know how several basic tasks, including grocery shopping, are done. However, after the sweeping win of the Democrats in key states on Tuesday night, Trump went into his signature rant mode and talked about the usage of Voter IDs, highlighting once again how ordinary people live their lives.

While the President asked senators to ensure the reopening of the government by ‘nuking’ the filibuster, he apparently missed out on the fact that resuming the governmental operations would mean that federal workers would be paid and food benefits would be funded again.

Instead, Trump fixated on Voter IDs. As reported by HuffPost, the President “told senators that passing voter ID laws and banning mail-in voting should be at the top of their to-do lists.” What’s more amusing is the reason behind his obsession with these IDs.

Trump said, “All we want is voter ID. You go to a grocery store, you have to give ID. You go to a gas station, you give ID. But for voting, they want no voter ID. It’s only for one reason: because they cheat.” Interestingly enough, this is not the first time Trump has said something like this, as back in 2018, he had mentioned that US citizens needed ID to buy a box of cereal. Again in 2023, he said the same thing about getting bread from shops.

Trump’s comments show how his idea about using Voter IDs for regular grocery shopping has not changed over the years. Moreover, the President also said something quite weird about the word grocery. Talking about the word, Trump said, “I used it on the campaign. It’s such an old-fashioned term, but a beautiful term. Groceries. It’s a bag with different things in it.”

While it is not unusual for Trump to say something that does not make much sense, his concern about the usage of Voter IDs to get groceries, at a time when the government shutdown is causing real problems in the lives of the general population, does stand out.

Moreover, Trump’s health has also been making headlines. The President went for his official health checkup twice in six months, and afterwards, he mentioned getting an MRI. While he boasted that the results of the MRI were fantastic, the very fact that he needed an MRI has naturally given rise to concerns.

In a recent press meeting, Karoline Leavitt was asked for details about the MRI, but she diplomatically dodged the question, which has further led to the speculations that perhaps something is actually quite wrong with the President, which the administration is hiding.

As Trump’s obsession with groceries and using Voter IDs to buy things at the store continues, it would be interesting to see how he handles the government shutdown now that Democrats are clearly getting back into the game.