Donald Trump Delivers Chilling New Warning to Zohran Mamdani After His Historic Win – “I Think He Should…”

President Donald Trump has strictly ordered New York City’s mayor-elect to behave nicely with Washington. The 79-year-old Trump has issued a cautionary warning to Zohran Mamdani after the 34-year-old democratic socialist took President Trump’s name in his speech, which was followed by the iconic victory call.

“I thought it was a very angry speech—certainly angry toward me—and I think he should be very nice to me,” Trump told Fox News’ Bret Baier on Wednesday. “You know, I’m the one who sort of has to approve a lot of things coming to him. So he’s off to a bad start.”

Donald has continuously threatened to withhold federal funding from New York if Mamdani wins. He even wrote in a Truth Social post on Monday that it was “highly unlikely” he would fund his “beloved first home” if the Democratic nominee takes the election.

– Trump aginst him

– White House against him

– Capitalists against him

– Israel against him

– American Media spreads false propaganda and hate against him

– 26 Billionaires Spent $22 Million to Stop him But he creates history, this is Zohran Mamdani ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4h58jqq5mm — Gabbar (@Gabbar0099) November 5, 2025

However, it seems like Mr. President’s threats did not work any magic. On Tuesday, Mamdani came to Brooklyn with zeal after securing 50.4 percent of the vote. He was running against independent Andrew Cuomo, who stood at 41.6 percent, and Republican Curtis Silwa, who received just 7.1 percent. Mamdani’s win makes him New York’s youngest and the first Muslim mayor.

As soon as Mamdani started his victory speech and addressed the cheering crowd, he repeatedly called out Trump. He used his fiery speech to make some things clear with Trump. “Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching,” he said. “I have four words for you: Turn the volume up!”

Mamdani blasted Trump, a native New Yorker, as a “despot” who needed to be stopped. “New York will remain a city of immigrants, a city built by immigrants, powered by immigrants. And as of tonight, led by an immigrant,” he said. “So hear me, President Trump, when I say this: To get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us.”

Donald Trump on Zohran Mamdani: “I thought it was a very angry speech. Certainly angry toward me, and I think he should be nice to me. I’m sort of the one that has to approve a lot of things coming to him so he’s off to a bad start.”

pic.twitter.com/3H97knkkwA — Lucas Sanders 💙🗳️🌊💪🌈🚺🟧 (@LucasSa56947288) November 5, 2025

“I think it’s a very dangerous statement for him to make,” Trump retorted. “He has to be a little bit respectful of Washington, because if he’s not, he doesn’t have a chance of succeeding, and I want to make him succeed. I want to make the city succeed,” he said before U-turning, “I don’t want to make him succeed.”

Mamdani’s team has not replied to Trump’s remarks yet. Trump even tried to slow Mamdani’s momentum by offering a tepid endorsement of Cuomo on Monday night. However, none of these attacks stopped New York City voters, who turned up in large numbers to vote for the rising democratic star.

BREAKING: Zohran Mamdani wins election and becomes the first Muslim mayor of New York City. pic.twitter.com/m66x6qLxar — Globe Eye News (@GlobeEyeNews) November 5, 2025

Earlier, Trump had even branded Mamdani a “communist,” whereas he clearly identifies as a democratic socialist. Trump’s idea of Mamdani is something that spread throughout the MAGA world.

“The conventional wisdom would tell you that I am far from the perfect candidate,” Mamdani hit back in his speech. “I am young, despite my best efforts to grow older. I am Muslim. I am a Democratic Socialist. And most damning of all, I refuse to apologize for any of this.”