Trump’s Cryptic Reply to Zohran Mamdani’s “Turn the Volume Up” Victory Speech

New York’s newly elected mayor, Zohran Mamdani, is the man of the hour, and in his NYC victory speech, he challenged US President Trump, saying, “Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: turn the volume up.”

Of course, Trump responded to Mamdani’s challenge, but he did so cryptically in his new Truth Social entry, with just four words: “And so it begins,” wrote Donald Trump. Trump’s Truth Social post arrived just in time as Mamdani wrapped up his 30-minute victory speech.

In the recent war of words between Mamdani and Trump, the Internet was quick to pick sides, and NYC’s new mayor emerged as the obvious choice. “You keep repeating that you have managed to end eight (8) wars in this term, I am very curious whether you can list exactly which eight wars those are,” an X user wrote, questioning Trump’s post.

Another user on X asked, “What are we starting this time?” Another one commented, “No, it began when you were re-elected.” Some users posed questions like “What do you mean?” and “Announcing retirement.” Another one wrote, “It’s now entering a new era.” Another X user reacted, “We are waiting for who you’re gonna blame for these losses. You’ve never accepted responsibility for anything in your life. It was always someone else.”

“New York will remain a city of immigrants, a city built by immigrants, powered by immigrants, and as of tonight, led by an immigrant. To get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us… If anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him… I will put an end to the culture of corruption that has allowed billionaires like Trump to evade taxation and exploit tax breaks,” Zohran Mamdani added in his speech.

Meanwhile, Trump also had a theory for why the Republicans lost. In his social media platform Truth Social, the President wrote, “TRUMP WASN’T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT, according to Pollsters.”

Ahead of the elections, Donald Trump claimed that he’s “much better-looking” than the democratic socialist. When Mamdani was asked about Trump’s comment during an interview, he laughed it off, saying, “My focus is on the cost-of-living crisis, bro.”

Mamdani’s sweeping victory was preceded by a campaign focusing on promises of including free city bus service, complimentary child care, city-run grocery stores, and a Department of Community Safety meant to replace police responses with mental health professionals in the wake of emergencies.

Zohran Mamdani is the first Indian-American Muslim and the youngest mayor of New York City. Mamdani ran against independent candidate Andrew Cuomo and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa. The 34-year-old leader is the son of acclaimed Indian filmmaker Mira Nair and Ugandan scholar Mahmood Mamdani.