New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has a reply to President Donald Trump’s claims that he’s “much better-looking” than the young progressive candidate. The remark came during Trump’s CBS 60 Minutes interview that aired Sunday, just days before New Yorkers headed to the polls to elect the next mayor.

Trump, who has endorsed Independent candidate Andrew Cuomo, made the unusual comment while discussing Mamdani, a Democrat who has led the polls for weeks against Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

When CBS host Norah O’Donnell noted that some see Mamdani as a “left-wing version” of Trump- a “charismatic populist breaking the old rules” Trump proudly said, “Well, I think I’m a much better-looking person.”

Mamdani was later asked about Trump’s jab in a street interview shared on X (formerly Twitter). The 34-year-old laughed before brushing it off, saying: “My focus is on the cost of living crisis, bro.”

Serving since 2021 as a member of the New York State Assembly from the 36th district, representing the Queens neighborhood of Astoria, Zohran Kwame Mamdani has been a member of nine assembly committees.

According to The Irish Star, Mamdani has the primary sponsorship of 20 bills in the Assembly. Yet, we don’t understand why his looks have come into play. But when it’s Donald Trump in the picture, we aren’t surprised. It’s a delight to witness energetic politicians like Zohran Mamdani have such a clear mandate for their role.

In 2024, the 34-year-old son of filmmaker Mira Nair announced his bid for mayor of New York City, unveiling an ambitious, people-centred platform focused on affordability, equity, and public welfare. His campaign proposals include free city bus service, a rent freeze for rent-stabilized housing, and the creation of five city-run grocery stores, one in each borough, to help lower food prices.

Construction of new affordable housing units and implementing a $30 minimum wage by 2030, encouraging better public safety reforms, are all part of his solid manifesto. High rates of rent and housing, which are much above the national average, alongside low vacancy rates, and an overall high cost of living in New York City, have been a consistent problem for years.

Monthly rent for an apartment in Queens averages around $3,472, but can range from $2,908 to $6,277. These factors have led to increased homelessness and a major crisis to tackle for lower-middle-class families.

Mamdani’s populist message has resonated strongly across the city. He led Andrew Cuomo in June’s Democratic primary. In early November 2025, Donald Trump threatened to cut federal funding to New York City if Mamdani won the election.

However, Mamdani firmly responded that he would not be intimidated, as he asserted that his campaign was about “dignity, affordability, and democracy, not fear.” Knowing Trump’s hatred for his opposition parties or anyone better than him at this point, these remarks aren’t new.

The Queens-born politician, who immigrated from Uganda and is of Indian-Muslim descent, has received high-profile endorsements from Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Gov. Kathy Hochul. Yet, Zohran Mamdani has received Islamophobic attacks where his long-standing U.S. naturalization has been questioned as an immigrant.

Meanwhile, the good news is that on November 5, Zohran Mamdani was elected New York City’s youngest and first Muslim mayor. He thanked everyone for the trust they showed in him and ended his note of gratitude by saying, “The city belongs to you.”