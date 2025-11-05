Donald Trump Melts Down After GOP’s Election Losses — Demands Filibuster End After Election Setbacks

Republicans faced a stunning series of defeats in Tuesday’s elections, leading to chaos within the party and prompting President Donald Trump to go on full rant issuing demands and warnings to his GOP colleagues.

From New York to New Jersey and Virginia, Democrats snatched victory, leaving Trump explaining the losses and rallying his supporters with urgent calls to action.

Shortly after polls closed, President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform, offering his take on why Republicans fell short. “TRUMP WASN’T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT,” he wrote, as cited by pollsters.

The president followed up with an all-caps message aimed at Republican lawmakers: “REPUBLICANS, TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER! GET BACK TO PASSING LEGISLATION AND VOTER REFORM!”

Donald Trump explained further, saying, “Pass Voter Reform, Voter ID, No Mail-In Ballots. Save our Supreme Court from ‘Packing,’ No Two State addition, etc. TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER!!!”

The landslide wave of Democratic wins has quite predictably sent the Republicans into shock. Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani’s Mayoral campaign in New York was one one the key highlights of this election and the man made history by becoming the city’s first Muslim mayor. Despite Donald Trump’s direct appeals to voters in his former home state, at one point asking them to support Andrew Cuomo, a former governor, the result went against the president’s wishes.

Trump did not hold back his criticism. In a fiery online post, he warned that a Mamdani-led New York would become an “economic and social disaster.” The president escalated his rhetoric further, labeling Mamdani as a “Jew Hater” and stating bluntly that any Jewish person who voted for Mamdani was “stupid.” He even threatened to withhold federal funding from the city if Mamdani won, quite a desperate move aimed at swaying local voters.

Over in New Jersey, Mikie Sherrill, a former Navy helicopter pilot, defeated Trump-backed candidate Jack Ciattarelli. Despite embracing Trump’s policies on taxes and immigration, and having active support from the President, Ciattarelli could not make it.

Meanwhile, Virginia voters made history by electing Abigail Spanberger, a former Democratic Congresswoman, as the state’s first female governor. Her win marks a significant moment in the rise of Democrats post-Trump getting elected as the president for the second time. Donald Trump was not actively involved in endorsing Republican Winsome Earle-Sears, though he did host a tele-rally supporting her on Monday.

The fallout hit hard among Trump loyalists. Right-wing personality Laura Loomer sparked controversy with a post that read, “The GOP lost every major election and now multiple Islamic jihadists are in power,” clearly referencing Mamdani’s faith.

MAGA commentator Benny Johnson declared, “They actually did it. They elected a communist. New York is screwed.” Republican strategist Erik Erikson offered a grim forecast for Trump’s future sway: “Lame duck status is going to come even faster now,” he warned. “Trump cannot turn out the vote unless he is on the ballot, and that is never happening again.”

The election results brought Donald Trump’s ranting persona is at the forefront again and also highlighted how the party members are now running on high alert mode. Since these results do hint at the way Democrats are preparing for the upcoming midterm elections, the sweeping victory of Mamdani, Sherrill, Spanberger is even more significant than ever.