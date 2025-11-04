Netizens Compare Donald Trump to a Four-Year-Old as He Pulls Out Bizarre ‘Proof’ to Back Up His Wild Claim Mid-Interview

Donald Trump‘s 60 Minutes interview has gone viral for several reasons. From issuing chilling remarks that ICE raids “haven’t gone far enough” to repeating claims that he ended eight wars, the sit-down with interviewer Norah O’Donnell gave critics more reasons to mock the President.

At one point during the interview, Trump reached into his blazer and pulled out what he claimed was “proof” to back up one of his wildest claims during his second term. Trump tried to convince O’Donnell he had brought “peace through strength” by emphasizing that he ended multiple global conflicts.

The 79-year-old President, who often blames his predecessors, did it again as he said, “But Norah, that was Joe Biden’s war, not my war. I inherited that stupid war. That should not have been a war. That would’ve never happened if I were President. And by the way, for four years it didn’t happen. There was never even a doubt.”

He then reached into his pocket and took out a piece of paper that appeared to be a printed copy of a social media post shared by the Department of State on October 15.

The post called Trump ‘President of Peace,’ saying he ended “8 wars in 8 months.”

The conflicts that Trump claims to have ended are: Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, DRC and Rwanda, Pakistan and India, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, and Israel and Hamas.

THE PRESIDENT OF PEACE: 8 wars ended in 8 months. pic.twitter.com/OiAH7YfkVu — Department of State (@StateDept) October 14, 2025

Handing the printout to the host, Trump said, “But I brought, I mean, just a little list of — of — look at this, wars. How many did I solve?”

When O’Donnell pointed out that Trump has long referred to himself as “Peace President,” he boasted, “Well, I think I did — pretty good. I — I solved — those are eight of the nine wars I solved.”

Trump revealed that he was able to end these conflicts by building economic pressure on them. “In many cases, in 60 percent I said, ‘If you don’t stop fighting, I’m putting tariffs on both of your countries and you’re not gonna be able to do business with the United …'” he said.

☝#Trump carries a list of wars he’s ended. During an interview on CBS News, Trump pulled a piece of paper from his inside jacket pocket with a list of eight wars he helped end and read it out. pic.twitter.com/EkHkDmDRMl — News.Az (@news_az) November 3, 2025

When asked why such tactics aren’t working on Russia, which has been at war with Ukraine since 2022, Trump claimed that “it’s working on Putin.”

“I did different with him because we don’t do very much business with Russia … I think he wants to trade with us, and he wants to make a lotta money for Russia, and I think that’s great,” he explained.

Trump also said that he is hoping to secure peace between both nations “in a couple of months.”

While critics once again called out Trump for repeating that he ended eight wars — a claim that remains debatable — people also mocked him for the way he pulled out the printout from his blazer in the middle of the interview.

So Trump carries a printed out X post around pic.twitter.com/POxnWvTTTy — Vatnik Soup (@P_Kallioniemi) November 3, 2025

“The president of the United States is a petulant four-year-old,” wrote a Threads user. Another took a jibe by mockingly saying, “look what I made in school today mommy!”

Another Threads user asked, “He can’t remember 8 wars that he stopped?”

Meanwhile, several fact-checkers and foreign policy experts have come forward to clarify that most of the conflicts that Trump claims to have ‘ended’ were either not actual wars, were already in a cooling-off stage when he intervened, or are far from over.

Take the India-Pakistan conflict, for example. Both nuclear nations have been in conflict over the state of Kashmir since the time they gained independence in 1947. The tension at the border intensified earlier this year after a terrorist attack that killed 26 innocent people. India accused Pakistan of sponsoring terrorism and launched a full-blown attack in May. The countries eventually agreed to a ceasefire after peace talks, for which Trump later claimed credit. But the conflict between the two nations is far from over.

The same goes for Congo and Rwanda, where the US brokered a peace agreement, which sadly hasn’t stopped violence in eastern Congo.

The facts, however, don’t bother Trump, who continues to take credit for bringing global peace.