MAGA Melts Down Over What CBS Called Trump on ‘60 Minutes’

What’s in the name? A lot, according to MAGA fans who are taking offense to CBS peculiarly addressing Donald Trump. The President appeared on 60 Minutes after he received a $16M settlement from them. MAGA fans were left fuming after a CBS host repeatedly failed to address the 79-year-old with his title.

President Trump was interviewed by correspondent Norah O’Donnell for the new episode. The interview was filmed at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on Halloween.

The 79-year-old shared how he planned on discussing several topics in depth on the show, including the government shutdown, the immigration crackdown, and the National Guard.

Mixed with the anticipation of hearing him talk was the contempt for O’Donnell, who repeatedly failed to address the President with his rightful title. MAGA supporters were quick to note how the host kept addressing the President as “Mr. Trump.”

They took to social media to express their disapproval of the alleged disrespect. “I hate when they call him, ‘Mr. Trump!’ He is the PRESIDENT. 60 Minutes doesn’t deserve to interview him – let’s see how they spin this,” one wrote.

“On the 60 Minutes, the interviewer just says Mr. Trump? Not President Trump or Mr. President? Really?” a second added. “It’s President Trump, not Mr. Trump. As usual, 60 Minutes is showing Trump zero respect,” another noted.

One netizen claimed that the network is always looking for opportunities for “subtle digs and disrespect” towards the President. “CBS is incredibly biased & dishonest,” a social media user alleged. Others claimed that the correspondent was making her bias “apparent” by declining to address him with his title.

🚨28/90 min “full interview” – President Donald Trump: The 2025 60 Minutes Interview CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell calling him Mr. Trump. It’s President Trump, not Mr. Trump!!! No respect! pic.twitter.com/KM2lZVIpj5 — AJ Huber (@Huberton) November 3, 2025

The interview marked the President’s first sit-down with the channel in half a decade. It comes after he won the lawsuit against the network that secured him a $16M payout. He also addressed the same during his interview while boasting about how the network had to pay him, according to the Irish Star.

“60 Minutes was forced to pay me– a lot of money because they took her answer out that was so bad, it was election-changing, two nights before the election,” he said, referring to the misleading editing of the Kamala Harris interview.

Trump stood firm with his claims, while CBS called the lawsuit “completely without merit” while it was ongoing. In the current interview, the President repeatedly noted that the channel had to pay him a “lot of money” for their actions. He went on to add how there’s no place for “fake news,” while adding that America has to have “legit news.”

During another segment of the show, he was questioned about the controversial ICE raids. O’Donnell asked if the raids had “gone too far” while citing how videos of agents “tackling a young mother, tear gas being used in a Chicago residential neighborhood, and the smashing of car windows” are going viral.

Trump was quick to claim that they haven’t “gone far enough,” adding that they have been “held back” by the judges. He alleged that this was the doing of the “liberal judges” appointed by Biden and by Obama.