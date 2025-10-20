Weird Public Meltdowns of ‘Peace President’ Donald Trump History Won’t Forget

Donald Trump may repeatedly describe himself as a peacekeeper, but 2025 saw the president deliver some of his most chaotic outbursts yet. In June, his temper flared while addressing the Iran-Israel conflict. “We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the [expletive language] they’re doing,” he snapped.

By September, Trump claimed at the UN that “everyone” thought he deserved a Nobel Peace Prize, yet boasted he was content knowing he’d saved “millions of children” by resolving seven international conflicts. Days later, he told U.S. service members that the Nobel would go to “a writer who wrote about my peacekeeping achievements before they gave it to me.”

He then went on to announce on Fox News that he had resolved tensions between Azerbaijan and Albania, two countries that had never actually fought. A video later showed the leaders of Albania, Azerbaijan, and France laughing about the blunder. Strangely, Trump didn’t lash out online, sparing them the fury he typically reserves for critics.

Albanian PM and President of Azerbaijan laugh about (at) Trump for claiming that he ended the war between their two countries (They were not at war with each other) pic.twitter.com/gTJM5Rc5y0 — J. Carlos Fox, Esq🦊 (@JCarlosFox) October 3, 2025

In another bizarre moment that month, Trump battled an unexpected enemy, an escalator. During his entrance at the United Nations, the machine abruptly stopped as he and Melania stepped on. Things got worse when his teleprompter and speakers failed.

BREAKING: Trump got invited to speak at the United Nations… and used his time to rant about a broken escalator and a teleprompter. World leaders were expecting strategy.

They got stand-up comedy. pic.twitter.com/hkvSzBtOry — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) September 23, 2025

Though the glitch silenced his remark that some nations were “going to hell” due to their “dreadful immigration policies,” it visibly rattled him. Later, on Truth Social, he turned the mishap into melodrama: “It’s amazing that Melania and I didn’t fall forward onto the sharp edges of these steel steps, face first. It was only that we were each holding the handrail tightly or, it would have been a disaster.” He wrapped up by assuring his followers that his stalled UN speech got “fantastic reviews.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TIME (@time)

One of 2025’s biggest fallouts came when Trump’s friendship with Elon Musk disintegrated publicly. The feud began after Musk criticized Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.” The president retaliated in a June Social post, writing, “Elon was ‘wearing thin,’ I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted… and he just went CRAZY!”

Trump later accused Musk of hypocrisy, reminding followers that his empire thrived on government subsidies. Then came the pettier side of the breakup, Trump joking about using DOGE to calculate how much public money could be saved by cutting subsidies. His tone suggested anger, but it was clear that he was quite hurt about the way his Musk’s relationship got strained.

By midyear, even small irritations became presidential crises. In March, after seeing a less-than-flattering portrait of himself at Colorado’s State Capitol, Trump fumed online that it was “purposefully distorted to a level that even I, perhaps, have never seen before.”

He even compared it unfavorably to Barack Obama’s, then mocked the artist with the line, “She must have lost her talent as she got older.” Governor Jared Polis wasn’t spared either. The portrait was eventually replaced with one of Trump’s official 2025 presidential images.

Autumn brought more minor grievances. On Newsmax’s Greg Kelly Reports, Trump dismissed Super Bowl LX headliner Bad Bunny, saying, “I’ve never heard of” him and calling the choice “absolutely ridiculous.” The 79-year-old seemed baffled that Kid Rock wasn’t onstage instead.

Trump also reignited political feuds. His dispute with Representative Thomas Massie echoed his earlier clashes. After Massie voted against the “Big Beautiful Bill,” Trump called him “a pathetic LOSER” and “a ‘lightweight’ Congressman,” writing that “MAGA is not about lazy, grandstanding, nonproductive politicians.”

But while he scorched Massie, his approach to California’s Governor Gavin Newsom was surprisingly restrained. Newsom mocked Trump online, adopting his signature all-caps style and ridiculing his team, yet Trump’s only response was a lukewarm post: “Gavin Newscum is way down in the polls. He is viewed as the man who is destroying the once Great State of California. I will save California.”

His simmering anger found other outlets — this time in the courts. In March, after Judge James Boasberg halted his plan to deport Venezuelan migrants using the Alien Enemies Act, Trump exploded on Truth Social.

He ranted, “He didn’t WIN the popular VOTE (by a lot!)… HE DIDN’T WIN ANYTHING! I WON FOR MANY REASONS… BUT FIGHTING ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MAY HAVE BEEN THE NUMBER ONE REASON FOR THIS HISTORIC VICTORY.” He branded Boasberg a “Radical Left Lunatic” and urged impeachment. Trump even shared a photo of the judge with Kamala Harris’ husband as supposed proof of bias.

By October, he turned his wrath toward New York Attorney General Letitia James, calling her “‘SCUM’” and “corrupt,” and accusing her of billion-dollar damages to his business empire. “WITCH HUNT,” he thundered, dragging up her failed gubernatorial run to taunt her further.

These are some of the key moments of meltdown that the President had till now. With a couple of more months left for 2025 to end, it now remains to be seen if Trump has any other massive meltdown that would top the ones already listed.