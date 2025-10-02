World Leaders Mock Trump for Ending a War That Never Existed

World leaders simply couldn’t resist themselves sharing a laugh at US President Donald Trump this week after the 79-year-old president once mixed up his geography knowledge and demanded credit for ending a war that quite literally never existed. This hilarious moment went viral from the 7th European Political Community Summit in Copenhagen that showed Minister Edi Rama, the Albanian Prime Minister ribbing French President Emmanuel Macron over Trump’s latest gaffe.

Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijan’s President also stood alongside them, and then Rama quipped, “You should make an apology to us. Because you didn’t congratulate us on the peace deal that President Trump made between Albania and Azerbaijan.” And eventually, the room just burst out in laughter. Macron seemed like he played along with a sly grin and also apologized for not mentioning the supposed “historic” deal of Donald Trump, which can be found in his earlier remarks. And Rama even strengthened the joke by saying, “He worked very hard.”

The joke was even more well-received because it wasn’t actually a joke. Trump has been consistently seen mixing up Albania with Armenia and has repeatedly bragged for credit for brokering peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia. And things even go worse when he often stumbles while pronouncing Azerbaijan, but that’s unnecessary too, as nobody asked him about that either.

Sources have brought the clips together of the world leaders poking Trump, which has sent the internet crazy. A person on social media said, “Trump is out here ending wars between countries that never fought in the first place. Next week he’ll be bragging about peace talks between Mars and Venus.”

People are habituated by seeing the bizarre fantasy diplomacy that has left people speechless. At the American Cornerstone Institute’s Founders’ Dinner in September, Trump even went off the script, engaging another country here, stating that he solved a conflict between Armenia and Cambodia. Not to mention, these two countries are more than 4,000 miles apart, and on top of that, they haven’t engaged in any sort of war or even conflict ever. “It was just starting, and it was a bad one,” Trump rambled. “Think of that.”

Critics say this is part of a broader pattern of exaggeration or outright invention. Trump has been publicly campaigning for a Nobel Peace Prize, repeatedly complaining that he doesn’t get credit for allegedly “ending seven wars.” In his speeches, he sometimes claims the number is even higher, boasting about stopping 10 “pre-wars,” a term he’s never explained. Among the conflicts he’s taken credit for cooling are India vs. Pakistan and Israel vs. Iran, two volatile flashpoints where tensions remain very much alive.

The gaffes have only fueled whispers about Trump’s mental sharpness as he barrels toward being the oldest sitting president in U.S. history. To his critics, the mix-ups between Armenia and Albania aren’t just slips of the tongue but a sign of cognitive decline. To his supporters, it’s just Trump being Trump, loose with details but “strong on vision.”

Still, there’s something striking about watching world leaders, usually stiff and diplomatic, openly laugh at a U.S. president. The chuckles at Copenhagen weren’t just about geography. They were about the spectacle of a man who once boasted he was the “smartest guy in the room,” now becoming the punchline in the very rooms where history gets written.