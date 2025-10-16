Donald Trump Unveils Plans to Build an ‘Arc de Trump’ in Washington, D.C.

Donald Trump is ready to make a monumental renovation. The President recently announced his plans to build a grand arch on the United States’ 250th anniversary. The decision comes as part of several renovation projects the 79-year-old has ordered since starting his second term in office.

On Wednesday, a group of donors who have contributed to the construction of the 90,000-square-foot White House ballroom gathered at the White House. The President revealed his plans to build a grand arch that will resemble the French Arc de Triomphe in Washington, D.C.

The arch will be unveiled next year and will be located parallel to the Lincoln Memorial. Plans reveal that it is set to be constructed at the entrance of the Arlington Memorial Bridge.

Trump elaborated on his plans with tiny replicas of the buildings and the arch that is yet to be built. The White House reportedly has plans to name the structure “Arc de Trump.”

“That’s Arlington Memorial Bridge,” the President was heard saying. “And at the end of it, you have a circle that was built 150 years ago. You have two columns on one side, two columns on the other, yet in the middle, just a circle,” he added.

“It’s going to be really beautiful.” US President Donald Trump has a grand plan for a new monument in Washington, which some are calling ‘Arc de Trump’. The towering arch would be built across from the Lincoln Memorial to mark America’s 250th anniversary. pic.twitter.com/YbNHJAKvwO — The National (@TheNationalNews) October 16, 2025

He noted how there have been discussions in the past of a monument being erected in that spot. “But a thing called the Civil War interfered. That’s a good reason,” Trump shared. The 79-year-old also recalled that in the past, there had been talks of building a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee there.

“Every time somebody rides over that beautiful bridge to the Lincoln Memorial, they literally say something is supposed to be here. We have versions of it… This is a mock-up,” he said on Wednesday while unveiling the arch’s model.

The President also shared how he had been presented with plans of arch models that are three sizes. He shared how he was keen on the largest size and decided to approve that. Trump did not reveal just how much the arch would cost.

He did share that the remaining funds from the ballroom’s renovation would go into the construction of the arch. The President did not share when exactly the construction of the arch would begin.

It looks like plans for the construction of the arch are starting to materialize, based on what Trump posted on Saturday. He took to Truth Social to share an illustration of a plan designed by Nicolas Leo Charbonneau, an architect with Harrison Design.