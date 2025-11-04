Trump Threatens to Cut NYC Funding if ‘Communist’ Zohran Mamdani Wins – But Can He Really Do It?

Donald Trump has threatened to cut federal funding if Zohran Mamdani wins the New York City mayoral elections. On Monday, on Truth Social, the POTUS declared him a communist and urged voters to support former Governor Andrew Cuomo instead. However, his announcement has presented a serious question. He has threatened to cut funding, but can he actually do it?

“If Communist candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the Election for Mayor of New York City, it is highly unlikely that I will be contributing federal funds, other than the very minimum as required, to my beloved first home, because of the fact that, as a Communist, this once great City has ZERO chance of success, or even survival! It can only get worse with a Communist at the helm, and I don’t want to send, as President, good money after bad,” wrote the President.

BREAKING 🚨 Donald Trump JUST ENDED Zohran Mamdani in a single post and calls for everyone to vote for Andrew Cuomo, there is no choice DO NOT VOTE FOR COMMUNIST MAMDANI SAVE NEW YORK CITY pic.twitter.com/y9nlMwJxgr — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) November 3, 2025

At the same time, he warned voters not to vote for the Republican nominee, Curtis Silwa. “We must also remember this — A vote for Curtis Silwa (who looks much better without the beret!) is a vote for Mamdani. Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice. You must vote for him and hope he does a fantastic job,” Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.

So, can he actually cut funds? It is important to note that the POTUS does not directly allocate how much federal money a city receives from the government. However, at this point, experts are divided over what could really happen, as per The Mirror US. Federal funding covers important services in a city, such as Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

The Trump government does not have the legal authority to cut these funds based on what a city does outside of these key services. However, his threat is still concerning. Donald Trump has a habit of making such bold statements, so it all depends on how the courts fight it out.

Responding to his threats, Mamdani said, “This funding is not something that Donald Trump is giving us here in New York City. This is something that we are, in fact, owed in New York.”

Previously, the POTUS has made it clear that he would resort to extreme methods to punish the states that didn’t vote for him. Last Wednesday, Russ Vought, the White House budget director, declared that the administration will withhold almost $8 billion in federal funding for green projects. This cancellation targets 16 democrat leaning states.

Vought tweeted, “Nearly $8 billion in Green New Scam funding to fuel the Left’s climate agenda is being cancelled. More info to come from @ENERGY. The projects are in the following states: CA, CO, CT, DE, HI, IL, MD, MA, MN, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OR, VT, WA.”