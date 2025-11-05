Karoline Leavitt Dodges Questions About Trump’s MRI as Journalist Presses for Clarity

Donald Trump’s health has been a topic of concern for a while now. In a recent press briefing, Karoline Leavitt faced a question about it and instead of giving a clear answer, she chose to be rather diplomatic about it. Trump recently announced that he got an MRI during his second official health checkup within just six months.

Since an MRI is a specific procedure that’s not usually part of routine checkups, the President’s comments naturally piqued interest. When Leavitt was asked about it, she simply said, “As President Trump said, he would enquire with the physicians. I’ll check back on that.”

She further added, “As you all know because you are all witness to it every single day, the president is in optimal physical health.” The journalist, who brought up the question wasn’t satisfied with the answer, and questioned further, saying “An MRI is a very specific procedure. It’s done on a part of the body looking for something specific so it’s not done generally as part of any kind of routine checkup. In addition, President Trump has said that he wants to be transparent, he told us to ask the doctors which we have and have not heard back. Why don’t we have more information on this?”

Leavitt gave the same answer to this question. She said, “As I said, I’ll check back for you.” Moreover, while addressing the MRI question, Leavitt mentioned that this was a “follow-up appointment”, which essentially contradicted her previous statement that the President was going to Walter Reed for a “routine yearly check-up.”

While the Trump administration maintains that the President is in great health, there have been numerous instances that prove the opposite. In recent times, Trump has appeared visibly confused while addressing the public on various occasions. Some of Trump’s critics and a few mental-health commentators have speculated about cognitive decline — claims his team has denied.

Trump has reportedly been treated for a chronic vein condition, which, while not fatal, can lead to other complications. Moreover, there have also been visible bruises on Trump’s hand, which Leavitt previously explained were the result of constant handshakes done by the President.

However, this explanation was not believed by everyone and only added fire to the growing speculations about Trump’s health. There has also been a noticeable pattern of Trump being absent on the 24th of every month, which further led to rumors of the President receiving some kind of secret treatment on that day the general public isn’t aware of.

Now with the MRI and Leavitt failing to give more details about the same, things appear to be even more tense regarding Trump’s health. As journalists and common people keep asking for the truth about the President’s well-being, it now remains to be seen if there ever comes an honest and truthful answer from Leavitt or anyone from the Trump administration.