Former President Donald Trump is no stranger to making headlines, and his latest plea to supporters ahead of the Iowa caucuses is no exception. To hit the final blow on a freezing Sunday afternoon, Trump urged his followers to brave the cold and caucus for him, going so far as to say, "If you're sick as a dog… even if you vote and then pass away, it's worth it." The shocking remark came as Trump addressed a jam-packed Simpson College auditorium, where supporters endured long lines and wind chills that spiked to the mid-negative 40s. Despite an extended blizzard forcing the cancellation of three scheduled rallies, Trump remained unbothered, commending his followers and downplaying the storm's impact on their commitment.

TRUMP: "You must go caucus tomorrow...You can't sit home. If you're sick as a dog...even if you vote and then pass away, it's worth it."



pic.twitter.com/5Gy9VvUxsV — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 15, 2024

Also Read: Donald Trump's Georgia Prosecutor Nathan Wade Spotted With a Gun After 'Romance' Scandal With Fani Willis

As per USA Today, Trump’s unique rallying request took a lighthearted turn as he acknowledged the extreme weather conditions. "If this is any indication, the storm has had zero effect. You're very hearty people, I've heard that," he remarked. However, the underlying message was clear; no matter the challenges, Trump wanted his supporters to turn up at the caucuses. Twice impeached ex-prez strategically assembled a cadre of celebrity endorsers and political heavyweights, including WWE star Kane, British politician Nigel Farage, and Iowa wrestling coach Dan Gable, to spike his final attempt in the state. As per the Des Moines Register, the vivid endorsements focused on showcasing Trump’s broad appeal and support base. Despite consistently high polling numbers in Iowa, Trump, perhaps seeking to manage expectations, asserted, "I think they're doing it so that they can set a high expectation, so if we end with 49%, which would be about 25 points bigger than anyone else has ever gotten, they can say 'it was a failure.'" He highlighted the historical precedent of a 12-point win by Bob Dole in 1996 as a benchmark for success.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

In an unexpected turn of events, Trump received an endorsement from Senator Marco Rubio, who had earlier referred to him as a “con artist.” Rubio praised Trump for specific policy achievements during his presidency. In a statement, Rubio remarked, "We had a President who didn’t cave to special interests or let bureaucrats block us," Another endorsement came from Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson. He exclaimed, "And if someone does not say that, then ... we're basically saying he's going to be a great nominee for us. One person in America who really likes the poll numbers where they see Donald Trump 28 points ahead is Joe Biden. He's sitting there loving it because that's the one chance he has to win."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Also Read: Former Prez Donald Trump Lashes Back at Vivek Ramaswamy on Seeing This Social Media Post

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, in a cautionary tone, warned voters that while Trump is "running for his issues," he is "running for your issues and your family's issues." The diverse range of opinions within the Republican party highlighted the complexities of the political landscape as the caucuses approached. As the frigid temperatures in Iowa matched the heated political atmosphere, Trump's plea to supporters to caucus, even in the face of adversity, added another chapter to the unpredictable narrative of American politics. Whether this unusual rallying cry will resonate with voters or contribute to the former president's success in Iowa remains to be seen.

More from Inquisitr

DA Fani Willis Claims the Affair Allegations With Trump Prosecutor Nathan Wade Are Rooted In Racism

Donald Trump Should Not Be Forced to Testify Under Oath, Claims Alina Habba