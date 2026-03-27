Trump Unveils Iran’s ‘Mystery Present’ to the U.S. — Here’s What It Was

Donald Trump sparked a frenzy with his claims that he received a mysterious present from Iran. His statement came after he announced a postponement of further U.S. strikes on the Middle Eastern nation. This period of time will be utilized to facilitate negotiation talks between the two countries, especially over the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump recently teased about bagging a present from Iran, sparking a lot of buzz. On Thursday, he finally clarified his remarks. The U.S. President shared that Iran had finally allowed the passage of eight oil tankers to the Americas via the Strait of Hormuz. He added that these vessels are scheduled to arrive at the U.S. ports by Friday.

Speaking at the cabinet meeting, Trump began describing the present after taking an apparent permission from special envoy Steve Witkoff. He said, “I told you about a present, right? Steve, can I reveal the present? They said, ‘to show you the fact that we’re real and solid and we’re there, we’re going to let you have eight boats of oil, eight boats, eight big boats of oil.’ This was two days ago, and they’ll sail up tomorrow.”

🇺🇲 Trump asks Steve Witkoff for permission to reveal that Iran gave the US 10 “big oil boats” to show that they are serious about reaching a peace deal. According to Trump, the tankers fly the Pakistani flag. pic.twitter.com/ONJ5zRKiXq — Argonaut (@FapeFop90614) March 26, 2026

​Trump went on to add that at first, he did not believe Iran would keep up the promise of sending eight oil tankers. However, he said he saw reports during a live telecast on Fox News about spotting oil vessels around the Strait of Hormuz, heading toward the U.S.

​The 79-year-old claimed that these oil ships carried Pakistani flags, proving that the negotiation talks with Iran were in good faith. For those unfamiliar, in his statement almost a week back, the U.S. President alleged that they were negotiating a deal with Iran through Islamabad, Pakistan. Trump revealed discussing a 15-point peace proposal, which, if successful, could reduce tensions since February.

​He said, “That was three days ago, and I didn’t think much about it, and then I watched the news, and they said a very good anchor actually happened to be Fox when I watched it, and he said, ‘Something’s unusual happening. There are eight boats that are going right up the middle of the Hormuz Strait. Eight big tankers are going loaded up with oil right through’ and I said, ‘Well, I guess, I guess they were, they were real.”

​Interestingly, with alleged negotiation talks going on between the U.S. and Iran, few details about the talks have been made public. As a result, many have deduced Trump’s claims of Iran’s ‘present’ as unlikely. Nonetheless, the U.S. views this apparent action from the Middle Eastern country as an act of extending an olive branch of trust.

🚨 TRUMP GOT SCAMMED BY IRAN🚨 TRUMP: IRAN “GIFTED” 10 OIL TANKERS PASSING THROUGH THE HORMUZ. WAR COST SO FAR: $31.8 BILLION. THAT’S OVER $3 BILLION PER TANKER. MEANWHILE, OTHERS REPORTEDLY PAYING JUST $2 MILLION TO PASS THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ. TRUMP’S WORST TRAD… Show more https://t.co/JLBC8QFhLA pic.twitter.com/kkyZ5NOrxM — Money Ape (@TheMoneyApe) March 26, 2026

​That being said, it was during the same cabinet meeting on Thursday that Donald Trump further made a confusing statement. Amid reports of arriving at a peace negotiation with Iran, the U.S. President claimed that he still had plans of hitting some other targets in Iranian territory, before any potential ceasefire.

​When asked whether it signaled desperation, Trump answered with defiance. He remarked, “I’m the opposite of desperate. I don’t care.” He further asserted that the only reason why Iran was agreeing to negotiate through peace talks was that the U.S. had succeeded in defeating them and destroying their perilous infrastructure.