Trump Trashed for Boasting About Making It Harder for Women To Report Violence: ‘Trump Hates Us’

Former President Donald Trump bragged about a strange thing at a libertarian convention, where he was otherwise booed almost throughout his speech. Trump, infamous for his controversial actions and statements on women, bragged about repealing an Obama-era guidance on campus sexual assaults, ABC News reported. In 2011, the Barack Obama administration directed colleges to use a "preponderance of evidence" standard to accusations of sexual assault on college campuses, which was hailed for making it easier for women to come forward and report sexual violence.

See that, Ladies? TRUMP HATES US. — mary angela perna (@maryangelaperna) May 26, 2024

However, the Trump administration reversed the recommendation in 2017, claiming it was unjust to the perpetrators who were accused. President Joe Biden's rapid response team on X, formerly Twitter, swiftly slammed the brag in a post, captioned, "Trump brags about making it harder for women to come forward about sexual assault on college campuses." Trump is heard asking a disinterested audience in the clip. "Trump's Education department repealed the so-called guidance letter, that turned all campus sexual harassment accusations into de-facto criminal convictions, you know all about that. Who else would do that for you?"

I'm sorry but I have to keep posting this. Here is a rapist advocating for more rapes on campus and advocating that it not be reported. Women pay attention. https://t.co/hRHXTY2saX — Braxton (@awbraxtonjr) May 26, 2024

"See that, Ladies? TRUMP HATES US," a user tweeted, slamming Trump. Another user trashed Trump, saying, "The guy who was found liable of sexual assault is not going to protect women," referencing the E Jean Carroll case, where Trump was found liable for sexual assault and Carroll was awarded defamation damages of $5 million, per AP News. "This might be a new low somehow," a user ruminated.

I deeply dislike this demon. I have a college age daughter. Trump exploits women.. https://t.co/s0KGLAMlll — ArcticMother (@arcticmother) May 27, 2024

"I can’t imagine why Trump would make it easier for people to get away with sexual assault. Oh. Wait. I know why he would. I can think of $86 million reasons why," another user referenced a new Carroll defamation suit, where Trump was liable to defame her as a liar and Carroll was awarded $86 million, per NPR.

"It’s like he’s telling the men in the audience that he knows they behave inappropriately with women and he’s trying to make it easier for them to commit assault, and telling women he doesn’t care about the harm visited upon them," a user slammed.

"Yes, this is in my book #Strongmen, machismo chapter, along with him partly decriminalizing domestic violence," historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat slammed Trump. "He really enjoys and gets into making pitches to be the top candidate choice for his fellow sexual assaulters," a user trolled. "Trump always finds new ways to expose new sides of the ugliness of his character," another user slammed.

"How is this grease stain of a person going to win any election?" a user asked. "Same man who bragged about walking in on teen beauty contestants undressed," a user slammed, referencing when Trump bragged to Howard Stern about walking in on Miss Teen USA beauty pageant models while they were changing, per Rolling Stone. "Trump doesn't believe women have the right to say no so this makes sense from him," another user slammed.