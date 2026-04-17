President Donald Trump spoke about his feud with Pope Leo XIV, claiming Pope Leo apparently said Iran “can have a nuclear weapon.” CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins asked Trump why he is fighting against the pope.

To this, the president stated that he has “nothing against the pope,” but must do what is “right.” He further added, “I’m not fighting with him. The pope made a statement. He says Iran can have a nuclear weapon. I say Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.”

I asked President Trump why he’s fighting with the Pope. Trump: “I have to do what’s right. The Pope has to understand that. Very simple, I have nothing against the Pope. His brother is MAGA all the way…” So why are you fighting with him? Trump: “I’m not fighting with him.… pic.twitter.com/biVb26BCOI — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) April 16, 2026

As reported by the Irish Star, Trump also said, “…I can disagree with the pope, I have a right to disagree with the pope.”

Collins on her X account fact-checked this, stating that the pope never said Iran can have nuclear weapons.

A CNN report also compiled together the many times the pope denounced nuclear weapons and asked for disarmament.

He also recently posted on X: “Let us #PrayTogether that nations move toward effective disarmament, particularly nuclear disarmament, and that world leaders choose the path of dialogue and diplomacy instead of violence.”

ABC News also asked Trump to comment on statements by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. They said that the pope was not just making a political statement but also preaching the Gospel.

Trump replied, “I want him to preach the gospel. I’m all about the gospel. But I also know that you cannot let a certain country, which is a very mean-spirited country, have a nuclear weapon. The pope could disagree with me on that, but certainly we’re allowed to have that.”

Recently, during an address, the pope mentioned the “world is being ravaged by a handful of tyrants.” Though he did not name Trump, the pope made statements reflecting his views on war.

Pope Leo said, “The masters of war pretend not to know that it takes only a moment to destroy, yet often a lifetime is not enough to rebuild. They turn a blind eye to the fact that billions of dollars are spent on killing, on devastation. Yet the resources needed for healing, education, and restoration are nowhere to be found.”

Reporter: Why did you attack Pope Leo? Trump: I don’t think he’s doing a very good job. He likes crime I guess. We don’t like a pope who says it’s ok to have a nuclear weapon. We don’t want a pope that says crime is ok. I am not a fan of Pope Leo. pic.twitter.com/cj3oh1jSIL — Acyn (@Acyn) April 13, 2026

He further explained, “Jesus told us, ‘Blessed are the peacemakers.’ But woe to those who manipulate religion in the very name of God for their own military, economic, or political gain, dragging that which is sacred into darkness and filth.”

As reported by the Irish Star, Trump had previously posted a long, criticism-filled post on Truth Social, writing, “Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy.” He echoed the same claims about the pope’s views on Iran here as well, writing, “I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon.”