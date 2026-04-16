Pope Leo Condemns ‘Masters Of War’ As Trump Feud Continues

Now, a few days into the feud between President Donald Trump and the first American pontiff, Pope Leo XIV, the latter has spoken up during his visit to Cameroon. The pontiff condemned world leaders as “tyrants” who spend billions on “killing.”

According to Pope Leo, the world is currently “being ravaged by a handful of ‌tyrants,” spending billions on warfare. The pontiff also slammed leaders who invoke religious language to justify their conflicts, while calling for a “decisive change of course.”

“The masters of war pretend not to know that it takes only a moment to destroy, yet often a lifetime is not enough to rebuild,” Pope Leo said. “They turn a blind eye to the fact that billions of dollars are spent on killing and devastation, yet the resources needed for healing, education and restoration are nowhere to be found.”

While the pope mentioned no specific leader in his comments, they come just days after Trump launched an attack of his own on the pope, branding him “WEAK on Crime and terrible for Foreign Policy,” on a Truth Social post. He also took credit for Leo’s election to the papacy, according to the Mirror US.

Meanwhile, Trump made similar statements as he stepped off Air Force One on Sunday evening, while returning to the White House. He had enjoyed a weekend in Florida, where he watched UFC 327 and played a few rounds on the golf course.

“Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy,” Trump wrote. “He talks about ‘fear’ of the Trump Administration, but doesn’t mention the FEAR that the Catholic Church, and all other Christian Organizations, had during COVID when they were arresting priests, ministers, and everybody else, for holding Church Services, even when going outside, and being ten and even twenty feet apart.”

Trump’s outburst follows Pope Leo’s condemnation the previous day of the multiple conflicts occurring globally in an apparent criticism of the president.

“Enough of the idolatry of self and money! Enough of the display of power! Enough of war! True strength is shown in serving life. #Peace,” the pontiff wrote on X, including a Bible verse as well.

BREAKING 🚨: Pope Leo XIV has given BELT TREATMENT to Netanyahu and Trump 🔥 He said : “ENOUGH WITH WAR. Enough with the idolatry of self and money. Enough with the display of power. True strength is manifested in serving life.”🔥 pic.twitter.com/YBBdmWQ0GC — InfoGram (@_InfoGram_) April 11, 2026

As Pope Leo observed Orthodox Easter on Sunday, he commented more on the ongoing conflicts in the world. “Today, many Eastern Churches celebrate Easter according to the Julian calendar. In communion of faith in the Risen Lord, I extend my heartfelt wishes for peace to all these communities. Let us #PrayTogether for all those suffering due to war, particularly for the dear people of Ukraine. May the light of Christ bring comfort to afflicted hearts and strengthen the hope for peace. May the international community’s attention to the tragedy of this war not waver!”

The pontiff also addressed the Israeli assault on Lebanon, where more than 2,000 people have been killed so far, according to the nation’s health ministry.

Woe to those who manipulate religion and the very name of God for their own military, economic, and political gain, dragging that which is sacred into darkness and filth. #ApostolicJourney #Cameroon https://t.co/bKteFZ3iWE — Pope Leo XIV (@Pontifex) April 16, 2026

“In these days of sorrow, fear, and unwavering hope in God, I feel closer than ever to the beloved people of Lebanon,” Pope Leo wrote. “The principle of humanity, inscribed in the conscience of every person and recognized in international law, entails a moral obligation to protect the civilian population from the horrific effects of war. I call on the parties in the conflict to declare a ceasefire and urgently seek a peaceful solution.”