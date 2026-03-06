Trump Slams Fox News Reporter For ‘Stupid’ Question – Then Gives Him Another Chance with a Condition

Donald Trump hosted a ‘Saving College Sports’ roundtable discussion at the White House on Friday. However, he briefly became furious as he slammed a Fox News reporter. This time, the subject of Trump’s blazing fury was a right-wing news network that has a reputation for being an ally of conservatives.

Doocy: It sounds like the Russians are helping Iran. Trump: I have a lot of respect for you. You always been very nice to me. What a stupid question to be asking. pic.twitter.com/aq71ux3Ac9 — Acyn (@Acyn) March 6, 2026

When Peter Doocy, a Senior White House Correspondent at FOX News, asked Donald Trump, “It sounds like the Russians are helping Iran target and attack Americans,” The President called it a “stupid question.”

Trump responded, “That’s an easy problem compared to what we’re doing here.” He then told Doocy, “I have a lot of respect for you. You have always been very nice to me. What a stupid question to be asking at this time. We’re talking about something else.”

Minutes after dodging the Fox News reporter’s question, Trump took a U-turn from his stance and gave him another chance. Trump said, “Peter, I will give you one more chance. That was a bad question you asked.” He smiled at the reporter and said, “For you.” His condition was that he won’t be taking questions on anything other than college sports.

after refusing to answer his question about Iran and Russia working together to kill US troops, Trump gives Peter Doocy another chance but refuses to take questions on anything other than college sports pic.twitter.com/btd8yeYVfY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 6, 2026

Meanwhile, this is how the reporter reacted to Donald Trump calling his question “stupid.” Peter Doocy said on Fox News broadcast, “He took a couple of questions. I asked him about this report that the Russians are helping the Iranians target Americans, and the President thought that was a stupid question.”

At Donald Trump’s ‘Saving College Sports’ roundtable discussion, another journalist decided to bring up him firing Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and replacing her with Senator Markwayne Mullin. The President refused to answer that question as well.

“Could you tell us what went into your decision to replace Secretary Noem with Senator Markwayne Mullin,” a reporter asked Trump at the event on Friday, to which he responded, “Is it possible to stay on the subject just for once? Just for once?”

Reporter: Could you tell us what went into your decision to replace Secretary Noem with Senator Markwayne Mullin? Trump: Is it possible to stay on the subject just for once? Just for once? pic.twitter.com/nnzNZKFvUh — Acyn (@Acyn) March 6, 2026

Earlier, the President ignored questions from reporters, including one about “why Markwayne Mullin?” as he was pictured exiting the event. While Trump dodged the question, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told the reporters, “Markwayne Mullin has been a strong friend of the President and a big supporter of the President’s immigration policies… We look forward to his expeditious confirmation.”

Donald Trump’s relationship with the media needs no introduction. On some days, he snaps at reporters, calling them “Piggy.” On other occasions, he complains that his hair doesn’t look good on a TIME magazine cover. He also often accuses networks of “fake news” and refuses to answer the reporter’s question.

Earlier this year, Trump asked a reporter, “Who are you with?” When he learnt that she was with ABC News, Trump said, “You’re a loud person, very loud. Let everybody else have a chance.” Calling the network fake news, Donald Trump added, “I didn’t call on you.”

Trump, who often complains about the US media, is often slammed for misbehaving with journalists. During a press meeting at the White House, he made a misogynistic comment on the female reporter. “I just like to watch her talk.” After sharing a laugh with US Vice President JD Vance, Donald Trump said, “Good job. Good job. Thank you, darling.” Another time, he told a reporter that she bears a striking resemblance to his daughter, Ivanka Trump.