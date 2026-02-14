Politics

Bizarre Moments When Donald Trump Insulted People Face-to-Face

Published on: February 14, 2026 at 5:17 AM ET

Trump is often seen shooting unrefined comments at the person in front of him.

Srimoyee Datta
Written By Srimoyee Datta
News Writer
Kanika Saini
Edited By Kanika Saini
Senior Editor
Trump comments on people's appearances
Trump often lets his unfiltered thoughts slip through during public appearances (Photo Credit: The White House)

President Trump’s unfiltered thoughts generate good laughs at times. However, there have been times when Trump left people feeling incredibly uncomfortable, all because he speaks without filters.

From commenting on one’s appearance to denigrating women who are simply doing their job, here are five occasions where the latch between Trump’s brain and his mouth fell off!

Trump took a jab at Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election:

During the 2024 presidential debate, former Vice President Kamala Harris cornered Trump with her witticism. Trump started feeling worked up, and when he couldn’t think of any logical comebacks, he called Harris a “lunatic” and said that he doesn’t have respect for her.

“She is a radical left lunatic who will destroy our country if she ever gets the chance to get into office. We’re not going to let that happen,” he said.

Repeatedly mocked Joe Biden’s health conditions:

The President has frequently mocked the former president’s health conditions and called him “sleepy Joe,” a nickname he popularized, alluding to Biden’s slowed movements due to his health. He has also referred to him as a “low IQ individual,” Al Jazeera reported.

Humiliated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his White House visit:

How he treated Zelensky left the press feeling uncomfortable. Trump and JD Vance were hostile towards the Ukrainian president, accusing him of not being grateful enough.

“You’ve done enough talking. You’re not winning this…You gotta be thankful. You don’t have the cards,” POTUS stated.

Called a female reporter ‘piggy’:

The President is notorious for verbally attacking reporters, especially spewing insulting comments at female reporters during press meetings.

In November 2025, Trump met with the press to discuss Air Force One. When a female reporter asked him about the Epstein files, he became visibly frustrated. He reportedly pointed at her and shot, “Quiet! Quiet, piggy.”

Said he can’t call Pam Bondi ‘beautiful’:

During a cabinet meeting, Trump left Pam Bondi feeling uncomfortable after he let out a cringeworthy comment directed at her appearance. “I look at Pam. I would never say she’s beautiful, because that’s gonna be the end of my political career,” he stated.

There have been countless instances where the President made a slip of the tongue or made rude comments knowingly to attack the person in front of him. He didn’t even spare the head of his own public relations team, Karoline Leavitt, accidentally saying that she is bad at her job.

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *