Trump Says He’ll ‘Pardon Everyone’ Working With Him; Leavitt Calls It a ‘Joke’

President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Sunday, April 12, to post an AI-generated image of himself as a religious figure healing people, and people on the internet ended up trolling the POTUS.

This comes after the President promised his top administration officials pardons before he leaves office, according to the Wall Street Journal.

On Sunday, Trump posted an image of himself as a religious figure healing people on Truth Social, as well as an image depicting a Trump Tower on the moon.

( @realDonaldTrump – Truth Social Post )

( Donald J. Trump – Apr 12 2026, 9:49 PM ET ) pic.twitter.com/x8gSTgAvH0 — Fan Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 TRUTH POSTS (@TruthTrumpPosts) April 13, 2026

Interestingly, Trump’s exact words were, “I’ll pardon everyone who has come within 200 feet of the Oval,” as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

However, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “The Wall Street Journal should learn to take a joke. However, the president’s pardon power is absolute.”

As the post went viral across social media, social media users responded with criticism.

An X user @Mokone_KE wrote, “If this man could usurp God, believe in me he would have done it by now.”

going on a whole rant about the pope then posting this insane — TyresesPieces (@sadpacersfan69) April 13, 2026

Similarly, @temtytw, another X user wrote, “I can’t believe what this guy is doing, and people will still see this and support it ffs.”

Meanwhile, an X user @docchai2022 also mentioned, “Well, that is demented. His most recent posts have been even more inappropriate than usual.”

@markcr2021 also added, “Oh look, it’s the false prophet”, while an X user @sadpacersfan69 wrote, “Going on a whole rant about the pope then posting this insane.”

Interestingly, this is not the first time Donald Trump has posted similar AI-generated images on his Truth Social.

In May 2025, shortly after Pope Francis’s death and before the papal conclave, the POTUS shared an AI-generated image of himself dressed as the Pope on social media.

The image showed Trump in traditional papal vestments, consisting of a white robe, a large gold cross on a chain around his neck, and a pointed white and gold miter.

He had joked days earlier that he would like to be the next pope. He had shared the picture without a caption, framing it as humorous or provocative.

However, he later downplayed it, saying Catholics “loved it,” and it was just a joke someone else made, and he had nothing to do with it.

Trump has been very active on Truth Social in recent days amid the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran.

He defended his “entire civilization” remark on Sunday, April 12, and said it helped prompt talks with Iran.

He told Fox News that his statement “brought Iran to the table, with the exception of the one thing which I believe that they’re going to give up on”, while referring to Iran’s nuclear program.

He also mentioned that for years, the Iranian regime has been chanting, “Death to America, death to Israel, America is a Satan, we will destroy America.”