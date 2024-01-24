Former president Donald Trump ​has lost a lot of weight, and he revealed that in a chat with Fox News anchor Brian Kilmeade. Despite his vocal criticism of the network, Trump let Kilmeade speak with him aboard his private jet, reported Radar Online. When he arrived in New Hampshire, Trump talked with Kilmeade on January 22, and the host asked, “I haven’t seen you in a while. You look like you’re in fighting shape. How much weight did you lose?” Trump responded, “Maybe 15, maybe 20.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong

Also Read: Alyssa Farah Griffin Bashes Ron DeSantis for Endorsing Donald Trump Over Nikki Haley on 'The View'

Kilmeade first started the conversation by inquiring about Trump's jet. “I think it's fantastic,” commented the Fox News anchor. “Now, this is a new plane from the one you had me on when you were doing The Apprentice?” Even though his jet was 'nicer,' Trump said he missed Air Force One.

Kilmeade then asked Trump how he managed to lose so much weight, to which Trump responded, “The hard way. I work. I’ve been so busy. I haven’t been able to eat very much. I’m unable to sit down and eat like a person like you — you can sit down and eat. For me, it’s a little bit tougher.” Kilmeade added, “Because you’re always moving.”

Kilmeade omitted to discuss Trump's recent criticism of Fox News. Trump criticized the network he previously cherished much on his social media platform, Truth Social, around the same time as the interview. He wrote, “Hard to believe how one-sided Fox News is - What a difference from the past (Likewise The Wall Street Journal!). No wonder the Republican base no longer cares about them. It was all about Ron DeSantis, and now it’s the BIRDBRAIN SHOW, but the curtains are coming down on that one on Tuesday evening. MAGA!”

Also Read: Donald Trump Defends Making Fun of Nikki Haley's Real Name While Undermining Her With This Line

Donald Trump tells Fox News that he recently lost 15-20 pounds because he’s working hard: “I’ve been so busy. I haven't been able to eat very much. I’m not able to sit and eat.” 🤡🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/7NSBRIGrOS — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 23, 2024

Earlier in January, reports emerged that Melania Trump was behind her husband's drastic weight loss. He has lost weight, according to a source who spoke with Page Six, by steering clear of the Mar-a-Lago buffet at his Florida club and getting help from Melania. The insider said that Trump had 'dropped at least 30 pounds' and that 'people at the club say he's eating healthier'—that is, consuming less food from the buffet. "Scarfing down ice cream sundaes or chocolate cake with two scoops of vanilla ice cream on it" is not something that Trump has been spotted doing, sources say.

Also Read: Donald Trump Reportedly Checked if Ghislaine Maxwell Mentioned Him in Ongoing Trials, Say Aides

I don’t care if he loses or gains weight. All I want is for every American to understand that a convicted sex offending fraud facing 91 criminal charges is NOT fit to be President of the United States. It’s way past time to cut the cord with Donald Trump. — Lily🌻 (@LilyinIndiana) January 23, 2024

Trump allegedly weighed 215 pounds when he turned himself into Georgia police in August 2023 amid allegations that he had attempted to rig the state's 2020 election results. That is twenty-five pounds less what Trump is said to have weighed in April of that year, the day he was booked in his Manhattan case. Trump also allegedly told a sketch artist working on one of his cases that he needed to 'lose some weight' after seeing her sketch of him in court.

More from Inquisitr

Kamala Harris Alleges Donald Trump Takes Satisfaction in Women's Unspoken Hardships: "He is Proud"

'Morning Joe' Calls Donald Trump's Mind 'Scrambled Eggs', Shows Concern About His 'Mental Decline'