Trump Puts DoorDash Driver On Spot During Iran Briefing Scene

On Monday, President Donald Trump stepped out of the White House entrance to receive two bags of McDonalds from a DoorDash delivery driver. And instead of accepting the packages and letting her go on her way, the president invited her to stay beside him as he briefed the press on what was happening in the Middle East.

According to The Independent, the strange press scene played out after they were told that Trump would receive his lunch at the White House front door. But instead of just getting snaps of the delivery, they got a full press briefing instead, while the delivery driver, wearing a “DoorDash Grandma” t-shirt, stood alongside the president.

The briefing came after the driver, who was later identified as Sharon Simmons, handed Trump his “favorites” and agreed to do it with him. He said, “Well you’re really nice. Would you like to do a little news conference with me with these people? These are not the nicest people, they’re not nice like you, you know that, right?” Trump gave the woman a heads-up on how the press supposedly behaved.

President Trump appeared to accept a McDonald’s order from a “Doordash Grandma” before addressing the media at the White House. pic.twitter.com/qvrTHAwS4m — ABC News (@ABC) April 13, 2026

But he didn’t have to try too hard, because she immediately replied. “I’ll do whatever you ask me to do, sir,” the driver responded.

Later on, as the DoorDash driver was still thinking about her response to “men in women’s sports” — or transgender women competing in sports — Trump asked her about not having to pay taxes on tips. He thought it was “something special,” but she wouldn’t be drawn out to voice her opinion about the provision in the One Big Beautiful Act. “I really don’t have an opinion on that. No, no, I’m here on no tax on tips,” she said.

During the briefing, the delivery drier stood awkwardly next to the president while he fielded questions on Iran. “Iran will not have a nuclear weapon,” he said to the reporters. “If they don’t agree there’s no deal, there will never be a deal,” he added. Referring to the uranium that Iran reportedly has, he said that they would “get it back from them, or we’ll take it.”

check out the tacky gold decorations Trump plastered outside the Oval Office pic.twitter.com/5w1kVTpOEG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 13, 2026

Trump was also asked about the AI-generated image that he posted to Truth Social, depicting him as Jesus. The president said, “I did post it” he told reporters. “It’s supposed to be me as a doctor, making people better. And I do make people better.” He denied he was posting as Jesus, adding, “Only the fake news could come up with that one. I just heard about it and I said ‘how did they come up with that?’”

Before letting her go, the president also tried to find out whether she supported the Trump administration. “Fantastic, it’s such an honor to meet you,” Trump told her. “And I think you voted for me, do you think?” She remained tight-lipped, and instead replied, “Uh… maybe.” Even though it landed awkwardly, he rewarded her with a $100 tip and invited her for an Oval Office tour.

Simmons joined Door Dash in 2022, and supported her family with the $11,000 she made in tips last year. Originally from Arkansas, Simmons has made more than 14,000 deliveries. This delivery was different as she will undoubtedly tell her 10 grandchildren about the day she met Trump and delivered his McDonalds.