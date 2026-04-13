Americans Blame Trump in New Poll Over Handling of Iran Conflict

Donald Trump’s ratings continue to drop as Americans witness how he’s handling the war with Iran. The lack of concrete measures to end the war and reach a peace deal with Iran has led Americans to lose faith in the administration.

According to the new CBS News/YouGov poll, more than half of Americans are worried about the current situation. Trump’s threats on Truth Social while the Strait of Hormuz remains contested are only leading to a rise in fuel prices and global instability.

Most Americans care about the reopening of the Strait, fuel prices coming down and saving innocent Iranians. The poll data shows 68% are worried about the conflict with Iran. 57% are stressed and 54% are angry, implying most of them are feeling negatively about the war.

🇺🇸🇮🇷 A poll shows how Americans are feeling about the war with Iran: – 68% worried

– 57% stressed

– 54% angry

– 32% safe

– 32% confident

– 29% proud 44 days in. No deal, no open strait, gas up a dollar a gallon, failed talks in Islamabad, and now a full naval blockade with no… https://t.co/iDegCIzOBf pic.twitter.com/fHuIaObapN — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 12, 2026

Only 29% of Americans feel proud of the U.S. administration, and 32% feel safe about the conflict. On the other hand, the war with Iran has made America more vulnerable to future threats. Meanwhile, stopping Iran’s nuclear programs is another objective that U.S. citizens want to achieve after the peace talks.

However, this was considered unlikely under the two-week ceasefire deal. Moreover, 49% believe the program has not been shut down permanently, despite numerous attacks on Iran.

Trump threatened Iran with a warning on Truth Social, “a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.” Apart from several people demanding that Trump be impeached, 64% disapproved of how he handled the situation.

About 58% of Americans feel the U.S. has not achieved the objective of freeing Iran’s people, even when the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the initial attacks. As a result, 55% say it would be unacceptable for the current leadership to remain after the war.

Trump’s new Truth Social threat to Iran is insane even for him. His latest tweet says ‘a whole civilization will die tonight,’ if Iran doesn’t meet his deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. https://t.co/uA5IZc0n9m — New York Magazine (@NYMag) April 7, 2026

59% feel the war is going “very or somewhat badly” for America, while 60% blamed Trump for not having a clear plan. 91% of Democrats voted that Trump does not have a clear plan with Iran.

Trump mentioned the war would end in four weeks. But his new plans to take control of the Strait of Hormuz after a failed agreement show there’s no end to the war anytime soon. The tentative ceasefire will end on April 22, while several objectives from the war have not been met.

Trump said, “I don’t care,” after there was no success in the peace talks headed by JD Vance in Islamabad, Pakistan. He further added that the deal made no difference to him, and America has won the war, something he has said multiple times.