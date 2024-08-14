Trump Made an Outrageous Request to Sick People for Iowa Caucus, "Vote Then Pass Away, It’s Worth It”

During his presidential campaign, former president Donald Trump has constantly been under the spotlight for his controversial and often outrageous statements. Due to this, his political journey has shifted from being bizarre to being quite offensive in recent times. Meanwhile, earlier in January this year, Trump came out with yet another controversial statement when he called his supporters to attend the Iowa caucuses and vote for him at all costs, as reported by Indy 100.

Speaking to his supporters, Trump said, “You must go caucus tomorrow...You can't sit at home. If you're sick as a dog...even if you vote and then pass away, it's worth it." Soon after his speech, he faced intense backlash for his statement on social media. X account Republicans Against Trump posted, "Donald Trump's last message to his supporters ahead of the Iowa caucuses tomorrow: You can't sit home. If you're sick as a dog, you say ‘Darling, I gotta make it.’ Even if you vote and then pass away, it's worth it. Trump is a sociopath who doesn't care about anyone but himself. #TrumpMentalHealth."

Another X user wrote, "Trump, himself refused to visit the graves of fallen US soldiers in the rain. My advice is clear: don't compromise your health and well-being for this individual perceived as a wannabe dictator and loser." A third person chimed in and said, "To the good people from Iowa: If you feel a cold coming on, if you ache a bit, if you stubbed your toe, if you have a mild headache, if you’ve lost your appetite, if you have indigestion, or any other ailment whatsoever, then stay home, stay warm, stay healthy and skip the caucus this year. There’s no one worth your well-being running anyway."

Giving a similar statement, one user wrote, "He can sit home for debates, his voters should stay home and not vote for him either. No voter owes Trump a vote, he needs to earn it and he has made zero effort. He thinks he is entitled to votes." The Iowa Caucus marked the first major milestone in the election race. However, it wasn’t the only time Trump stirred controversy. Just last month, he told a Christian summit audience that if he wins the presidency in November, they’ll never need to vote again. This bold claim later prompted a follow-up question on Fox News, where he was asked to clarify his statement.

Talking to the voters, Trump said, “Get out and vote, just this time, you won’t have to do it anymore. Four more years, you know what? It’ll be fixed, it’ll be fine, you won’t have to vote anymore, my beautiful Christians.” As reported by The Guardian, he later clarified and said, “That statement is very simple, I said, ‘Vote for me, you’re not gonna have to do it ever again.' It’s true because we have to get the vote out. Christians are not known as a big voting group, they don’t vote. And I’m explaining that to them. You never vote. This time, vote. I’ll straighten out the country, you won’t have to vote anymore, I won’t need your vote anymore, you can go back to not voting.”