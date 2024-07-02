Jill Biden Accused of 'Elder Abuse,' Ignores Calls of Asking Joe to 'Step Out' of Election Race

Comedian Alex Stein criticized First Lady Jill Biden for pressuring her husband, President Joe Biden, to keep at it in the 2024 presidential race despite his advanced age. Deeming it as 'elder abuse', Stein told Sky News host, Rita Panah, “Jill Biden, I have no idea why she wants to keep on letting Joe Biden embarrass himself, embarrass the country.” “At this point, it’s elder abuse. Joe Biden deserves to take a vacation. Let the guy go on vacation and eat some ice cream," Stein mocked. Moreover, the Democratic party has been in damage control mode since Biden's dull performance in the first presidential debate.

Like Stein, many on the internet expressed surprise at Jill's insistence on keeping her husband in the political spotlight despite his deteriorating cognitive abilities. An X user opined, "I’m afraid Jill Biden needs to be brought up on elder abuse charges. She’s the one pushing Joe to do all this. That’s one power-hungry bitch." Another critic raged, "Jill Biden has to be one the worst human beings on this planet for what she and the Biden campaign did to @JoeBiden — rolling him out on stage to engage in a battle of wits while unarmed — is elder abuse, plain and simple. No one who saw him in the 2020 debates would recognize him as the same man, because he is a ghost of his former self. Images don’t lie. You have no shame @FLOTUS."

Jill Biden has to be one the worst human beings on this planet



What she and the Biden campaign did to @JoeBiden — rolling him out on stage to engage in a battle of wits while unarmed — is elder abuse, plain and simple.



No one who saw him in the 2020 debates would recognize… pic.twitter.com/PXosgRIgbZ — The Pink Elephant in the Room (@PEITRblog) June 29, 2024

Another netizen voiced, "Jill Biden has to be beyond vile to do that to her husband. She knows how she’s perceived. She knows people are accusing her of elder abuse. She doesn’t care. She wants power." Another user echoed, "Doesn't get any cringier than that. Jill Biden must desperately want to stay on as first lady. A lady who commits elder abuse." Chiming in, an X user penned, "If #Jillbiden doesn't agree to this she must be charged with extreme elder abuse and court ordered to stay away from her husband till proper attention to these things are done cause she isn't doing what a wife should be doing."

If #Jillbiden doesn't agree to this she must be charged with extreme elder abuse and court ordered to stay away from her husband tell proper attention to these things are done cause she isn't doing what a wife should be doing. — shane woodard (@woodard_shane) July 1, 2024

As the comments poured in, a critic tweeted, "One thing we learned from last night was the pure cruelty of Jill Biden. Here, she talks to the President of the United States like a toddler while he’s absent of any dignity and seemingly unaware of his surroundings. This is elder abuse." Others also sympathized with Biden. "After watching this, I am fully convinced Jill Biden is his handler and Joe has no clue what the hell is going on. This is sad. It’s straight-up elder abuse. Looks like he’s crying."

After watching this, I am fully convinced Jill Biden is his handler and Joe has no clue what the hell is going on.



This is sad. It’s straight up Elder abuse. Looks like he’s crying…https://t.co/fw12hULdBg pic.twitter.com/QX9P9VdEqP — Kathy Green (@GreenKM117) June 28, 2024

As per The Daily Mail, Joe only listens to the First Lady. A source revealed, "If she decides there should be a change of course, there will be a change of course." After Biden's 'worrisome' performance, a few high-profile donors have distanced themselves from the $250,000-per-head Hamptons event at hedge fund investor Barry Rosenstein's 18-acre oceanfront mansion.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kevin Dietsch

The Bidens, meantime, have taken a much-needed respite in the seclusion of Camp David. Their retreat to the 125-acre country cabin in the Maryland hills occurs as his team continues to maintain that his withdrawal from the campaign would merely 'cause weeks of chaos,' labeling the worries of multiple Democrats as the product of the 'bedwetting brigade.' "That is the best possible way for Donald Trump to win and us to lose," Rob Flaherty, Biden's deputy campaign manager, argued in an email following the president's visit to the Hamptons, where he was confronted by individuals holding banners with the message 'Drop out'.

"First of all, Joe Biden is going to be the Democratic nominee, period. End of story. Voters voted. He won overwhelmingly," Flaherty stated. "And if he were to drop out, it would lead to weeks of chaos, internal food fighting, and a bunch of candidates who limp into a brutal floor fight at the convention, all while Donald Trump has time to speak to American voters uncontested."