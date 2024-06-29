Trump Faced The Ultimate Shock After Brian Kemp Confessed THIS Just Before The Presidential Debate

Donald Trump suffered a huge blow before his first 2024 presidential debate against Joe Biden. The Governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp revealed that he is a reluctant supporter of the Republican candidate and did not vote for him in the previous elections. The confession comes after a long-drawn avoidance practiced by the governor in answering whether Trump was his choice for the GOP nominee.

In an exclusive word with CNN, Kemp said, "I voted, but I didn’t vote for anybody. Look, at that point, it didn’t really matter." He added that he hopes Trump does "not look in the rearview mirror." The governor explained, "I mean, regardless of, you know, our history together, I have a vested interest in Georgia remaining in Republican hands," Mr. Kemp said. Back in March 2024, Kemp stated, "I think he’d be better than Joe Biden. It’s as simple as that," according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution as he revealed his support for the businessman-turned-politician. Kemp had faced the wrath of Trump after he lost to Biden in the state. According to NY Times, Biden became the first Democrat to win in Georgia since Bill Clinton who clinched the seat in 1992.

Biden won by just over 11,700 votes in 2020. Kemp has not yet vowed his support to Trump, however, the governor has time and again asserted that he'd support anybody opposing Biden in the upcoming polls slated to take place in November 2024. The GOP Primary was won by Trump this time by more than 84 percent votes. Additionally, the former president was irked by Kemp's refusal to call a special legislative assembly back in 2020, so much so that he supported Kemp's Republican challenger, former senator David Perdue, in the Georgia GOP gubernatorial primary in 2022.

The decision didn't end Kemp's political career however, led to a rift within the Republican party. Trump's actions also backfired with an investigation against him and his aides in the state for the alleged conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election results in the state. Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis' investigation, was launched to investigate if Trump made any phone calls with Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, in January 2021.

Later, the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee launched a counter-investigation against Willis to clarify if she coordinated with the Justice Department to exercise another indictment against Trump. According to CNN, House Judiciary Chairman, Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican, wrote, "You did not bring charges until two-and-a-half years later, at a time when the campaign for the Republican presidential nomination is in full swing. Moreover, you have requested that the trial in this matter begin on March 4, 2024, the day before Super Tuesday and eight days before the Georgia presidential primary," seeking a response from Willis. However, she refused to comment on it. In great probability, Kemp's recent disclosure did not surprise Trump given their riff over the past few years, however, the timing raises questions.