Voters are increasingly putting all of their hope in former president Donald Trump as the battle for the White House heats up. At a recent New Hampshire event, the vast majority of attendees referred to President Joe Biden as a "dictator" and praised Trump as "the savior" of democracy. As per The Guardian, Steve Baird, 52, a chief financial officer said, “The funny thing is that everything the other side seems to accuse Trump of they’re guilty of themselves. I feel more that Biden seems to be running the country like a dictator with all his executive orders and everything else." During his hour-long speech, Trump echoed the same sentiments against Biden, “He is a threat to democracy. He really is. He’s a threat to democracy. We have to get him out. You know why he’s a threat to democracy? A couple of reasons but you know the first reason? He’s grossly incompetent.”

“Trump might be a billionaire but I feel more of a connection, that he’s more of a president for the people and that he’ll follow the constitution more than what the current establishment is doing,” Baird added. 52-year-old Derek Levine, a commercial airline pilot stated, “Trump has already been a president once and he wasn’t a dictator then."

He continued, “We’re seeing a dictator right now with weaponizing the FBI against conservative people, calling parents in Virginia who are concerned about what their kids are being taught, domestic terrorists. That’s a dictator; not what Trump did.” Jenna Driquier, 31, a hairdresser, affirmed the sentiment saying: “We’re living in dictatorship right now. The high prices, trying to get to communism, it’s not what this country was founded on.”

Meanwhile, President Biden had earlier criticized Trump for his Nazi rhetoric, "In just the last few days, Trump has said if he returns to office, he's going to go after all those who oppose him and wipe out what he called the 'vermin' -- quote, the 'vermin' in America. A specific phrase with a specific meaning," he said during a fundraiser in San Francisco in November 2023. "It echoes language you heard in Nazi Germany in the '30s. And it isn't even the first time." As per ABC News, "Trump also recently talked about, quote, 'the blood of America is being poisoned' -- 'the blood of America is being poisoned.' Again, echoes the same phrases used in Nazi Germany," he said. "Folks, we can't fail. We can't fail to treat the threat that he poses. I mean, we can't."

Biden claimed the Republican frontrunner is a "MAGA" fanatic who might corrupt American ideals and undermine democracy, particularly in the wake of January 6. "Donald Trump and the extreme MAGA Republicans are determined to destroy American democracy," Biden addressed voters at a rally last year. "Folks, democracy is on the ballot again. We need you. Indeed, we need every American who loves our democracy, Democrats, independents, and Republicans to join together in 2024. ... The choice facing us cannot be any more stark."

