Trump Loses It Once More Due to an Impending Indictment, Calls Democrats “Slimeballs” in Recent Post

Former President Donald Trump made headlines as he took to his newly established social media platform, Truth Social, to vent his frustration over an impending indictment. In his July 25 post, Trump railed against the lack of similar legal actions against President Joe Biden, criticizing Congress for what he perceives as a double standard.

Image Source: Getty Images | Mario Tama

In his post, Trump wrote, "So, let’s get this straight? The Democrat SLIMEBALLS in Congress, then headed by Crazy Nancy Pelosi, Impeached me over a PERFECT PHONE CALL (I Won!), and are now Indicting me over their continuing, illegal, and long-running Witch Hunt, but crooked Joe Biden, who has stolen and extorted millions of dollars, won’t be Impeached or Indicted by a very kind, friendly, and politically correct Republican Congress. Gee, that seems very fair to me?" he added. "Make America great again."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tasos Katopodis

The post went viral with his strong words and political statement, which made the news. The account of former US President Donald Trump on the new emerging micro-blogging website has more than 5 million followers already. However, there is no evidence supporting Trump's claim about Biden "stealing and extorting" millions. While Republicans in both the House and Senate have conducted investigations into the matter, no evidence of wrongdoing by Biden has been substantiated.

It's important to clarify that Congress did not issue an indictment against Trump; rather, the indictment was pursued by special counsel Jack Smith of the Justice Department. This was related to Trump's handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort per Raw Story. Currently, it is speculated that Trump might face another indictment in connection with the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Special counsel Jack Smith is reportedly looking into this matter. Additionally, Georgia's Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis, is investigating potential attempts to interfere in the state's electoral count, which could potentially result in similar charges against Trump.

Previously, the politician had posted about Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis saying, "THIS WITCH HUNT IS ALL ABOUT ELECTION INTERFERENCE AND A COMPLETE AND TOTAL POLITICAL WEAPONIZATION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT! It is a very sad and dark period for our Nation!" Trump's post on Truth Social serves as a reflection of his ongoing frustration with the legal proceedings he is facing and his belief that there is bias against him in the political arena. Truth Social, the social media platform Trump launched after being banned from major platforms like Twitter and Facebook, has provided him with a direct channel to communicate with his supporters and share his grievances. As Trump's legal challenges continue to unfold, the nation remains closely attentive to the developments surrounding his potential indictments.

