Trump Finally Admits Iran Could Strike Americans at Home: “Some People Will Die”

President Trump has finally admitted that Americans should be worried about Iran’s retaliatory attacks at home. Talking to TIME, Trump said a simple “I guess” when he was asked if U.S. citizens should be concerned about domestic attacks.

He then added, “But I think they’re worried about that all the time. We think about it all the time. We plan for it. But yeah, you know, we expect some things. Like I said, some people will die. When you go to war, some people will die.”

Trump’s response presents a rather grim picture as six Americans were killed when a U.S. facility in Kuwait was hit by an unidentified aircraft. While no attacks have yet occurred on U.S. soil, Trump’s comments appear concerning, as the possibility cannot be dismissed.

Yesterday Donald Trump said we went to war with Iran because he had a “feeling” that they would attack. Today he said “I guess” when asked if there could be retaliatory attacks at home and that “some people will die.” He has terrible judgment, and Americans have already died… — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) March 6, 2026

It should be noted here that previously, Trump seemed to be rather unsure about the timeline of the war or regarding his plans with Iran after the situation came under control. Moreover, while the U.S. had decided to bomb Iran based on speculation that the country was planning to hit America with missiles, that proved to be false as both intelligence and Pentagon staffers confirmed that no such plans were in motion.

After starting a regime-changing war, Trump now seems unsure of how to proceed. Talking about when the war could end, the President said, “I have no time limits on anything. I want to get it done.”

He then added, “One of the things I’m going to be asking for is the ability to work with them on choosing a new leader. I’m not going through this to end up with another Khamenei. I want to be involved in the selection. They can select, but we have to make sure it’s somebody that’s reasonable to the United States.”

It should be noted here that the U.S.-Israel joint attacks on Iran killed the country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Trump had previously also mentioned that he would like Iran’s new leadership to consist of people who would work well with the U.S. and not get into further conflicts. While he had claimed at one point that he had some candidates in mind already, he later changed his story by saying that those favorable candidates lost their lives in the attacks carried out by the U.S.

Trump’s contradictory statements have been a major source of concern regarding the ongoing war. Now, his comments regarding Americans being worried about getting attacked in their homeland again stand in contrast to his administration’s confident updates about the war. Notably, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reassured Americans on Thursday, saying, “we don’t have any concerns about whether or not the homeland will be covered down on.”

However, Trump clearly is not as confident as his administration and focusing on what he said, Sen. Elizabeth Warren posted on X, “This is deranged and dangerous.” As U.S. soldiers are losing their lives in the Iran war and common American citizens are now concerned about their safety in their own homes, it now remains to be seen how the governments of the involved countries handle the situation.