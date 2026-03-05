Stephen Miller Blames ‘Woke Pentagon’ for Past Military Failures While Defending Trump’s Iran Strategy

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller did not mince his words when he spoke about Operation Epic Fury, which claimed the lives of a number of Iranians and six United States soldiers.

In a conversation with Sean Hannity about the United States and Israel’s conflict with Iran, Miller defended President Donald Trump’s actions and claimed that, unlike before, the military is now free to do whatever it wants.

Miller stated that the president’s America First policy also means utilizing the military to defend the country. He spoke on the president’s behalf, asserting that their objective is to stop Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons which the country might have used to threaten the United States.

“The president has made clear that he believes America’s awesome military might should be used to protect and defend America’s interests,” Miller said.

He added, “Not to surrender the world to our adversaries, to our enemies, to those who would do us harm; not to surrender the world’s resources, lanes of commerce, or our capacity to keep our citizens safe. No, America First means America will be the greatest, most unquestioned, unmatched power in the world. And it means we will defend American lives, and yes, we will avenge American blood.”

Stephen Miller on the Iran War: “What you’re seeing right now is a military under President Trump’s leadership that’s not fighting politically correct. One reason I fear that some people in this country lost faith in the military is because we had a woke Pentagon.” pic.twitter.com/7wFtCs3yqi — The American Conservative (@amconmag) March 5, 2026

Miller praised Trump’s leadership qualities and claimed that a “woke Pentagon” under the previous administration broke the military’s spirit.

The people of America, according to the deputy chief of staff, became disillusioned with the capacity of the United States army.

“What you’re seeing right now… is a military under President Trump’s leadership that is not fighting politically correct. That isn’t fighting with its hands tied behind its back,” Miller said.

He went on, “One of the reasons why people lost faith in the military and the capacity to use that military to defend us is because we had a woke Pentagon. Because we had a military that, at the very highest level — not the warfighters — was forced to fight a less than full fight.”

Only one in four Americans support these strikes. The American people were promised a “President of Peace”. Instead, they’re getting unilateral escalation with no clear authorization, no defined strategy, and no public support. Congress must reassert its constitutional role… https://t.co/ydPujjI0mk — Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (@repcleaver) March 2, 2026

As the death toll in Iran continues to rise, Miller’s words paint the picture of a grim reality. He agreed with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who said that the military is fully prepared to “kill the enemy and break their will.” He assured that America will win the war and won’t show any mercy.

“We are only four days into this, and the results have been incredible, historic really… only the United States of America could lead this… I stand before you today with one unmistakable message about Operation Eric Fury — America is winning decisively, devastatingly and without mercy. They are toast, and they know it,” Hegseth had said.