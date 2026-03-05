Donald Trump-Backed Freedom 250 Causes Corruption Concerns Over America’s 250th Anniversary Celebration

Two competing organizations are seeking control over America’s 250th anniversary celebrations, with Donald Trump’s Freedom 250 raising serious concerns. This offers presidential access to $1 million donors, along with taxpayer funds and private money.

The second organization is America250, a congressionally mandated bipartisan commission established a decade ago. This option has overseen traditional anniversary programming, but is now being sidelined by Trump’s Freedom 250. This White House-launched public-private partnership has attracted public attention with flashy initiatives funded by federal dollars, according to the Washington Post.

“The Trump administration’s latest venture, Freedom 250, continues to raise serious and troubling questions about whether access to the president or official government events is for sale to the highest bidders,” said Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA). “And if the administration is commingling taxpayer dollars with other funds in an unaccountable private entity run by the president’s allies, it is an open invitation for corruption. We need answers.”

Meanwhile, Trump’s Freedom 250 programming reflects the president’s personal priorities, rather than traditional, national commemoration. These include “Freedom Trucks” which are six customized semi-trucks featuring conservative educational content, traveling through red states on $10 million in federal funds. Moreover, “Freedom Plane” tours the country with historic documents.

Among the planned events for the celebration are a national prayer service on the National Mall, a UFC fight outside the White House on Trump’s birthday and an IndyCar race.

Reportedly, a $10 million grant intended for America250’s Freedom Trucks program to Freedom 250 has been transferred by the treasury, thus effectively funneling congressionally appropriated funds to Trump’s personal project.

After a recent New York Times report that Freedom 250 donors were offered access to the president if they offered $1 million or more, has led Public Citizen, a consumer advocacy organization to call for a congressional investigation. However, Freedom 250 spokeswoman Rachel Reisner has referred questions about federal funding to the Interior Department.

Reisner said in a statement that the president “is deeply grateful for the support of his donors, but unlike the politicians of the past, he can’t be bought.”

“As we approach this historic milestone in our nation’s founding, we will not be deterred by any partisan outrage or political theater,” she added.

After White House officials developed a vision for the project, they worked with the right-wing Hillsdale College to develop the displays. The conservative media organization PragerU volunteered to produce all videos and educational content for the Freedom Trucks, bit PragerU Chief Executive Marissa Streit insisted the exhibits would offer a balanced view of history.

“I believe we need to teach and talk about both the negative things that have happened in our country as well as the positive,” she said.

Following the Watergate scandal, ethics expert Richard Painter said the tensions are starkly different from the approach taken in the 1976 bicentennial under President Gerald Ford, who was mindful of impropriety.

Painter was the chief White House ethics lawyer in the George W. Bush administration and said, “The one thing our taxpayer funds should not be used for is politicizing the 250th anniversary of the founding of the country.”

“One of the things [the founders] were most afraid of is faction and political parties destroying our democracy. The celebrations here shouldn’t be owned by one political party or another,” he added.