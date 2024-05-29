Trump Endorses a MAGA Supporter Heckling Joe Scarborough: “Will Get Rid of All the F**King Liberals”

Former President Donald Trump received backlash after sharing an offensive video on his Truth Social account. The clip shows a MAGA supporter at Newark Liberty International Airport, criticizing political commentator, Joe Scarborough.

During the aggressive exchange, the unknown man declares that he wants 'Uncle Donny' i.e., Trump, to take over the White House to "get rid of" all the liberals. As per MTN, a text overlay on the video indicates that Laura Loomer, a far-right Trump supporter, first endorsed the profane video. A second read, "Had to give this clown @morningjoe a piece of my mind real quick...New York shit."

Netizens labeled Trump's behavior as 'disgusting' and called out the Republican leader for endorsing hate. On X, @patriottakes slammed, "This is an actual video that Trump posted to his Truth Social.

It’s a vulgar attack on Joe Scarborough that proclaims Trump 'will get rid of all the f**king liberals' if he wins. Why is a presidential candidate posting that he will get rid of everyone who opposes him?" Chiming in, another user, @pwtham11 added, "Imagine if a Biden supporter posted a video saying Joe would 'get rid of all the f**king MAGA if reelected'? It would run 24/7 on FOX all week."

Another user, @EygesJeffrey, opined, "For posting this alone, Trump should be in jail. The tragedy is that Garland refuses to do his job and Biden refuses to force him to or replace him. He's terrified of looking partisan." In a similar vein, @MythrasNOLA argued, "I think we know. He's telling us what he wants to do if he wins, and we should listen to him. Because if he does win, we won't have any excuses."

@slipperysolomon pointed out the hypocrisy in Trump's actions. "Especially after he lied at the Libertarian Convention and said he didn't prosecute people who disagreed with him." Another user, @NewsJunkieBlu tweeted, "It's unreal that we have a candidate who is the former President of the United States who is this vile and nasty."

@WrenWalker93 predicted, "He is incapable of reining in his emotions, which are that of a spoiled child. No one in his circle dares to stop him. If he wins, there will be no one to stop him either...not because they are afraid but because he will let them do the very worst of things."

As the comments poured in, user @CalleighCat14 condemned Trump and his followers. "How disgusting that people now have to be subject to this kind of language from strangers because of your political beliefs. MAGA has done this. This is what Trump has done to the country by his rhetoric, bullying, and name calling."

As per HuffPost, in the clip, the man can be heard screaming, “I can’t wait for Uncle Donny to win. I can’t wait...He’ll get rid of all you fucking liberals.” The MSNBC host responded, “He’s your uncle,” when the man interjected, “You liberals are gone when he f**king wins. You...liberals are done. Uncle Donny’s going to take this election landslide...Get the f**k out of here you sc**bag.”