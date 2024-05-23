Trump Claims Biden Was ‘Locked and Loaded’ to Assassinate Him During Mar-A-Lago Search

In the latest drama, former President Donald Trump made an astonishing claim that President Joe Biden was 'locked & loaded ready to take me out' during the FBI’s 2022 search for classified documents at Mar-a-Lagao. This unprecedented allegation marks the first time ever in U.S. history that a former POTUS has accused his successor of attempting to assassinate him. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene also fueled the controversy by posting on X (formerly Twitter), “The Biden DOJ and FBI were planning to assassinate Pres Trump and gave the green light. What are Republicans going to do about it?” She claimed to have warned Trump about the alleged plot.

Donald Trump on Tuesday ridiculously claimed Joe Biden was “locked & loaded ready to take me out” during the FBI’s 2022 search at Mar-a-Lago, marking the first time in modern U.S. history that a former president accused his successor of trying to kill him. — Mostly True News (@MostlyTrueNews_) May 22, 2024

However, MTG was slammed by many for her irresponsible actions. Jonah Goldberg, editor-in-chief at The Dispatch, wrote. "This is wildly irresponsible, even for professional trolls like Marjorie Taylor Greene. FBI knew Trump wasn't there. It was all coordinated with [the] Secret Service in advance.” Gen Z activist and NYU student Harry Sisson also chimed in and added, "Marjorie Taylor Greene is a disgrace. This is a complete lie and she knows it. The DOJ and the FBI were not planning any such thing. What the hell is wrong with MAGA? They just lie, lie, lie."

I made sure that he knew.



The Biden DOJ and FBI were planning to assassinate Pres Trump and gave the green light.



Does everyone get it yet???!!!!



What are Republicans going to do about it?



I tried to oust our Speaker who funded Biden’s DOJ AND FBI, but Democrats stopped it. https://t.co/XSTevEQsNI pic.twitter.com/o0lUjcEdix — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) May 21, 2024

As per HuffPost, Trump and his allies distorted the boilerplate language in the Mar-a-Lago search warrant that authorizes deadly force if necessary. In response, the FBI clarified that it “...followed standard protocol in this search as we do for all search warrants, which includes a standard policy statement limiting the use of deadly force. No one ordered additional steps to be taken and there was no departure from the norm in this matter.” Trump and his campaign seized the opportunity and shared a fundraising email with the provocative subject line, “They were authorized to shoot me!” Signed by Trump, the email read, “You know they’re just itching to do the unthinkable. Joe Biden was locked & loaded ready to take me out & put my family in danger.”

Everyone who was here on January 6th should immediately see what Trump is doing: Using conspiracy theories to spin the hard-right into a frenzy.



This is how people get killed, how the seeds of political violence are sowed.



Every member of the House and Senate must condemn this. https://t.co/bbwo2YBe5N — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 22, 2024

As per The Hill, earlier that day, Trump had insinuated that Biden posed a threat to his life on Truth Social, stating, “Biden and his administration AUTHORIZED THE FBI TO USE DEADLY (LETHAL) FORCE. NOW WE KNOW, FOR SURE, THAT JOE BIDEN IS A SERIOUS THREAT TO DEMOCRACY. HE IS MENTALLY UNFIT TO HOLD OFFICE — 25TH AMENDMENT.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Eisen

However, Trump himself faces several charges, including mishandling classified documents and obstructing their retrieval, with his trial now delayed. He also faces charges related to his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) condemned Trump’s claims, stating that they could incite political violence. Schumer said, “What Donald Trump is doing [is] using conspiracy theories to spin the hard right into a frenzy, and it’s despicable for members of Congress to spread Donald Trump’s lies. This is how people get killed, how the seeds of political violence are sowed, and how people lose faith in democracy.”