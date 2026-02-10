Trump Brags About “On Budget and Ahead of Schedule” White House Ballroom, Gets Trolled Instantly

The tales of Donald Trump and his many renovations at the White House are well known. The Ballroom just happens to be one, and in his latest Truth Social entry, Trump described it as the “Great Ballroom.” He went on to claim that the project is “on budget and ahead of schedule” – the Internet questioned both.

Posting photos on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Two views of the Great Ballroom being built on the site of our wonderful White House – It is on budget, and ahead of schedule.”

The US President went on to brag about the project in his post and added, “When completed, it will be the finest Ballroom ever built anywhere in the World, one that has been sought by Presidents for over 150 years — and now they are getting THE BEST! Because of its unprecedented structural, safety, and security features, it will also be used for future Presidential Inaugurations. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Trump and his administration have been on the receiving end of incessant trolling and slamming from netizens, and this post also garnered a similar response. A quick look at some of the comments seen on the post, “The priorities of this administration have nothing to do with Americans,” read a comment. “This does absolutely nothing for the average American,” a second one added. “Should have been left alone, not yours to touch,” a third comment read.

Despite the massive online trolling, the Trump administration continues to boast about the architectural tweaks and claim that the Ballroom has solely been funded by private investors. The trolling has been largely due to Trump destroying the White House for the construction of his Ballroom project and its whopping budget, which has reportedly crossed $ 400 million.

The comments section of the post was eclipsed by remarks such as “When are you going to post something you did for the American people?” and “No one asked for this. We asked for affordability lower healthcare costs.”

A lot of netizens questioned the actual budget. “Yeah! On budget after going over $150 million,” a user noted. “What was the original budget/cost?” questioned another. Similar sentiments echoed in this comment: “On budget and ahead of schedule might be the most shocking line in all of DC construction history.”

Netizens filled up the comments section with things that they would actually want the government to focus on, and the Ballroom was nowhere on the list. “I wish you truly knew what was important to the American people,” a comment read. An X user added, “Who cares about an exclusive ballroom for global elites?” Another one wrote, “He has ruined the White House forever. Literally and figuratively.”

A big section of the Internet continued to slam Trump and dropped remarks like, “We don’t care,” and “I’d rather have affordable healthcare. I don’t care where the rich Washington elite dance and dine.” Another one asked, “Cool, what is the price of an egg?” reflecting on issues that actually affect people.

Last month, Trump paused a meeting at the Oval Office to check the construction of the Ballroom. He abruptly paused the meeting and went to the window to stare at the work-in-progress project. “You can see a very big foundation that is moving ahead of schedule on the ballroom and under budget,” he said.

Trump on the ballroom: “It will take care of the inauguration with bulletproof glass, drone-proof ceilings, and everything else unfortunately that today you need.” pic.twitter.com/RHSt95eoh6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 9, 2026

Trump has been posting about the Ballroom in quick succession. It was only last week that he called it “The Greatest of its kind ever built.”

“It is a rendering from the Treasury Building, directly across the street, and replaces the very small, dilapidated, and rebuilt many times, East Wing, with a magnificent New East Wing, consisting of a glorious Ballroom that has been asked for by Presidents for over 150 years. Being an identical height and scale, it is totally in keeping with our historic White House,” Trump continued in his post.