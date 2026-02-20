Trump Boasts About A ‘Powerful Man’ Wanting to Kiss Him – “I Said No, Thank You”

Just when we thought it couldn’t get more awkward than Donald Trump’s “young handsome men” remark at the Board of Peace event (more on that later), the President surprised everyone with yet another boastful speech about a “powerful man” at a steel plant in Georgia wanting to kiss him.

On Friday, Trump hosted a governors’ breakfast at White House, where he asked the press to leave. Later, he hosted another press conference. Trump began his speech with these words, “We were in Georgia, and I said to the owner—I made a speech at a factory that makes steel products—and I said, How are you, nice to meet you, how’s business?”

Trump then claimed that the man said, “President, I’d love to kiss you.” He added, “This is a very powerful man. I don’t want to be kissed by that man, but a very strong, powerful man who’s been in the steel business for many years. His father started it, and he said, ‘Sir, I want to kiss you,’ and I said, “No, thank you!”

Trump says a powerful man wanted to kiss him yesterday but he didn’t want to be kissed. pic.twitter.com/yi7OHEd3sV — Acyn (@Acyn) February 20, 2026

Earlier this week, Trump addressed Paraguay’s President, Santiago Pena, with these words: “It’s always nice to be young.” He went on to make an awkward remark: “Doesn’t mean we have to like you. I don’t like young, handsome men. Women? I like. Men, I don’t have any interest. That’s right, that’s right.”

Trump: Young, handsome guy. Always nice to be young and handsome. Doesn’t mean we have to like you. I don’t like young, handsome men. Women I like. Men I don’t have any interest. pic.twitter.com/E7P1qhExyp — Acyn (@Acyn) February 19, 2026

Meanwhile, another highlight of the governors’ breakfast at White House was when Trump abruptly asked the reporters to leave the venue. “We’re going to be asking the press to leave. That way, we’re going to talk very candidly and take questions…Thank you very much for being here. It’s a great honor. And the media — thank you, you can leave now,” Trump told the reporters stationed there.

In addition to that, he also shut down a CNN reporter at a news conference that he hosted on Friday after the Supreme Court struck down tariffs. When a reporter began to ask, POTUS refused to take questions from CNN, saying, “I don’t talk to CNN, it’s fake news.”

Donald Trump has a history of mid-meeting awkward moments. Topping the list this year would be when he paused a meeting to check out the Ballroom Construction. He said, “In fact, if you look, come to think of it…Wait a minute. I gotta look at this myself.” He stared out of the window and exclaimed, “Wow! What a view. This is the doors to the ballroom. Wow! What a job.” After his move was met with laughter, Trump said, “Unusual time to look.” He added, “If the fake news wants to go back and look, you can.” He went on to boast about the project, saying, “You can see a very big foundation that is moving ahead of schedule on the ballroom and under budget.”

Besides that, Trump also featured in headlines after he made an awkward comment about Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt during an Air Force One ride. “I’m looking for something to grab here because it’s going to get rough. I don’t seem to be in a great… I think you did this to me. You put me in a position where there is absolutely nothing to grab. So I’m looking for something to grab, and it’s not going to be Karoline,” Trump said earlier this year.