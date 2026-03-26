“Trump Bluffs Constantly”: Netizens Mock Karoline Leavitt’s ‘Hell’ Threat to Iran

The White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, delivered a new warning to Iran on behalf of Donald Trump. Her newest threat has sparked a buzz on the internet among Trump supporters following tensions between the United States and Iran.

Leavitt recently appeared at a press conference to share several important updates about the Trump administration. This included an update on the negotiations with Iran after Trump claimed Iran had agreed to negotiate. However, Iran later denied those claims and said no such agreement had been made.

And it looks like the Trump administration appears to have responded with another message to Iran through Leavitt. At the recent press conference, Leavitt stated, “President Trump does not bluff, and he is prepared to unleash hell…”

NEW: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt issues a new warning to the Iranian regime and all of America’s enemies: “President Trump does not bluff, and he is prepared to unleash hell.” pic.twitter.com/QHJtKRpdxb — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 25, 2026

Although Iran has not yet responded to this new threat from America, the internet did not miss an opportunity to do so. Many MAGA supporters chimed in with responses, reacting to Leavitt’s remarks.

Critics, too, stated their opinion in response to Leavitt’s threat against Iran and “America’s enemies,” as pointed out by a Fox News post on X. The comment section was flooded with memes, analogies, and jokes aimed at Trump as a result of Leavitt’s warning.

Many netizens appeared to disagree with Leavitt’s statement about Trump reportedly never bluffing. A user claimed, “Trump bluffs constantly…” Another one tagged Leavitt’s account on X and agreed with the previous user, saying, “Trump lies and bluffs constantly.

He doesn’t bluff? What would you call a 48 hour ultimatum under threat of bombing their energy infrastructure, only to then turn it into a 5 day ultimatum after Iran called that bluff and basically said, “We dare you”? — Joe Boyko (@joe_boyko) March 25, 2026

An individual highlighted a grim result of the war between America and Iran. The netizen addressed Leavitt’s remarks about “unleashing hell” and said, “Yeah, well. Can he not? Americans are hurting or struggling, and this war doesn’t pay for itself or lower prices.” The same user added, “C’mon MAGA. Stop this unnecessary war.”

Another internet pundit quoted Leavitt’s threat against Iran and wrote, “The guy who wanted the Nobel Peace Prize…” Similarly, one more mentioned, “Bluffing is all he does. No one takes him seriously except MAGA.”

Someone pointed out, “Unleash hell from a podium,” is wild. Diplomacy used to come with a strategy—now it reads like a movie trailer written by people who skipped the ending.” Likewise, Leavitt’s remarks and Trump’s threat had the internet abuzz.

BREAKING: “More than 9,000 enemy targets have been struck to date.” “We have destroyed more than 140 of [Iran’s] naval vessels, including almost 50 mine layers. This is the largest elimination of a Navy over a three-week period since World War II.” -White House Press Secretary… pic.twitter.com/rbKpz0nV6s — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 25, 2026

Memes and jokes about the president continue to pour in, with many disagreeing with Leavitt’s statement that Trump is not one to bluff. Additionally, some critics shared AI-generated images mocking Trump and Leavitt’s statement about him.

Leavitt may have generated significant attention, but she did answer some questions about escalations with Iran. Since Trump mentioned negotiations, a reporter asked Leavitt, “Are there still face-to-face talks planned in perhaps Pakistan?”

She responded by discouraging the media from speculating and asked them to “hold their skis” on reporting until there was official information about talks. She continued to answer various questions about the ongoing conflict between Iran and the USA. Further details and updates on the situation are awaited.