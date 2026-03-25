ICE Accused of Using Paid ‘Bounty Hunter’ Cops in Leaked Files – Report

A leaked internal ledger obtained by independent journalist Ken Klippenstein shows that ICE is offering money to state and local law enforcement agencies to act as “bounty hunters” through its fast-growing 287(g) program. This includes salary reimbursements, transportation costs, and payments tied to enforcement activity.

Klippenstein reported Wednesday that the ICE records reveal over 400 police departments are either participating in or negotiating new cooperation agreements with the agency. The program allows selected local officers to be deputized to perform certain federal immigration enforcement tasks. His report described the setup as turning local officers into paid “bounty hunters,” a term ICE has not embraced.

According to the report, an internal ICE diagram states that officers become eligible for stipends and salary reimbursements after making their first arrest, at which point they are marked “OPERATIONAL.”

The ledger lists significant planned and existing payouts for agencies in Florida, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Texas, and South Carolina. Klippenstein noted that Florida law enforcement agencies were among the largest recipients, including an additional $89 million allocated for the Florida Highway Patrol on top of earlier funding.

Video claims that ICE is recruiting bounty hunters and paying them $1500 per detainee. Where was this memo that I missed? Would you help ICE for $1500 a pop? pic.twitter.com/YhPbJHI5tO — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) June 24, 2025

The 287(g) program was created under a 1996 federal law that allows the federal government to enter into agreements with state and local agencies for immigration enforcement cooperation.

NPR, in a report published by GBH last month, found that the program has expanded rapidly under President Donald Trump’s second term. As of Feb. 13, ICE reported 1,412 active 287(g) agreements across 40 states and territories, with more than 1,130 of them signed in 2025 alone. In 2019, the report indicated only 45 such agreements had been signed during Trump’s first term.

The same NPR report stated that task force agreements now make up most 287(g) deals. In this model, local officers can stop, question, and arrest people for immigration violations while performing routine police work under ICE supervision. DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told NPR that these partnerships help authorities “arrest criminal illegal aliens across the country.”

She added that participating agencies can receive full reimbursement for salary and benefits for eligible trained officers, including up to 25% overtime coverage of annual salary. The department also mentioned that agencies can earn quarterly performance awards linked to locating individuals identified by ICE and supporting the agency’s mission.

Concerns about civil rights and oversight regarding 287(g) existed before the current expansion. A 2021 Government Accountability Office report stated that ICE should set performance goals and measures for the program, assess its structure to ensure effective resource use, and develop stronger oversight mechanisms. An earlier 2009 GAO report called for better management controls and clearer guidance for the program.

Bounty Hunters Deputized By ICE‼️

$1000.00 to $1500.00 PER UNDOCUMENTED IMMIGRANT

Anyone walking around with their face covered is not working legally‼️ pic.twitter.com/RrlYvTMYZz — Meidas_Charise Lee (@charise_lee) June 18, 2025

NPR also reported that critics argue the program can drain local resources and expose local governments to legal risks, especially in task force operations where officers interact directly with the public.

Immigration law professor Annie Lai told the outlet that the potential for civil rights violations, including racial profiling, is significant. DHS rejected this criticism, with McLaughlin stating that claims the agreements promote racial profiling are “categorically FALSE.”

The leaked ledger described by Klippenstein provides new insights into how ICE is funding these local partnerships, even as discussions about the scope and oversight of those agreements continue.