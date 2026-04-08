Trump-Backed Clay Fuller Wins Georgia Runoff to Replace Marjorie Taylor Greene

Under President Donald Trump’s administration, Republicans have witnessed another victory as local district attorney Clay Fuller has won the special runoff election.

He will replace former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG), who resigned from Congress in January 2026 after a public fallout with Donald Trump.

According to The BBC, the Cornell University alum acknowledged Trump’s support and endorsement in an interview with Fox News. He claimed that the support was a main reason for his victory, which made a big difference.

“He was the difference-maker,” Fuller said. “He made all the difference in the world. It was the honor of my lifetime to be able to get his endorsement.”

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Clay Fuller’s win helped maintain the party’s narrow 217–214 majority in the House of Representatives. Still, Georgia’s 14th Congressional District will hold a separate election on May 19 to help the administration determine who will lead the full two-year term.

Clay Fuller, a lieutenant colonel in the Georgia Air National Guard, will lead the rest of Greene’s term, which runs through January.

According to the Anchorage Daily News, Donald Trump had endorsed Fuller in February alongside other Republican contenders. However, it was not enough to secure him an outright majority in the March 10 vote.

Republicans secured 60 percent of the vote. Although Fuller’s Democratic rival, Shawn Harris, led the initial round in March within a crowded 17-candidate field, he could not win the largely Republican district.

Harris, a retired general and cattle farmer, claimed he was a moderate Republican who did not follow Greene’s confrontational style. He positioned himself as a “dirt-road Democrat” and appealed to moderate Republicans, arguing he would prioritize the district’s needs.

The North Georgia native aligned himself closely with Donald Trump’s views and expressed no disagreement with him during a debate on March 23, 2026.

“We need an America First fighter to stand strong for northwest Georgia,” the representative said. He also served as a White House fellow during Trump’s first term. With Clay Fuller replacing Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republicans are expected to hold 218 seats in the House compared to 214 for Democrats.

To remain in office beyond January, the primary elections on May 19 will play a major role in Fuller’s political future. A potential runoff will be held on June 16, ahead of the general election in November 2026.

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According to TIME, Marjorie Taylor Greene was once an important figure within the MAGA circle. She stepped down after prolonged disagreements with the Trump administration over their handling of the Epstein files and the killing of two U.S. citizens in Minnesota in January by ICE agents.

In her resignation letter, accompanied by a video, Greene criticized the administration, calling it Washington D.C’s “Political Industrial Complex.” She claimed that whether Democrats or Republicans are in power, Americans have seen negligible improvement in their lives.

“No matter which way the political pendulum swings, Republican or Democrat, nothing ever gets better for the common American man or woman. The debt goes higher. Corporate and global interests remain Washington’s sweethearts,” she wrote.

MTG also highlighted her loyalty to the MAGA party and Trump, mentioning times she traveled extensively, spent millions of her own money, and sacrificed family time to support him politically. She admitted how these efforts were dismissed after she demanded transparency and sought accountability about the Epstein files.

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Donald Trump responded on Truth Social by repeating his earlier criticism, calling Greene a “traitor” and suggesting her resignation was a decision fueled by declining poll numbers and prolonged political pressure to prove herself. Yet he acknowledged her service and thanked her for it.

“Nevertheless, I will always appreciate Marjorie and thank her for her service to our Country!” he added.