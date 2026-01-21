The second term of U.S. President Donald Trump appears to be taking a toll on him, as he has looked fatigued on multiple occasions. The same happened again as the president climbed the airplane stairs slowly on his way to attend the World Economic Forum that is to be held in Davos, Switzerland.

The 79-year-old president looked sleepy, and it seemed that he was having much difficulty walking and climbing stairs. He also made some time for the reporters, though his words were mostly lost because of the sound made by the jet’s engine. Ultimately, he boarded a helicopter to embark on the final leg of the journey.

As the Daily Beast reported, “Further footage of him subsequently walking up a red carpet at Davos, posted to X by White House Communications Adviser Margo Martin, shows the president breathing heavily and struggling to tread in a straight line.”

Red carpet arrival for President @realDonaldTrump in Davos! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/YB2iph2C6m — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) January 21, 2026

It should be noted here that Trump’s health has been a serious source of concern, according to critics, especially during his second term. He was caught dozing off in important meetings, and it often appeared that he had difficulty climbing stairs or simply walking. However, the president himself and his administration have maintained that he remains in the best of his health, both mentally and physically.

However, besides the obvious physical signs of distress, Trump has also been showing cognitive decline through his rambling speeches both on social media and in real life. The president often veers off to bizarre and unrelated topics while talking about something completely different.

Moreover, his recent obsession with Greenland has led him to come up with outlandish reasons to justify his desire to annex the autonomous territory controlled by NATO ally Denmark. The European leaders have strongly come out against this wish of Trump, which is further escalating the relationship between the European countries and the United States.

Trump had previously claimed that he had to take an MRI, though he did not specify the reasons behind being asked to get one. Later, the White House said that it was done as a precautionary measure, though medical experts clarified that an MRI is only prescribed when something specific needs to be checked, and it is not something that one does as a precaution.

🇺🇸President Trump isn’t a WEF puppet, he simply does not give AF!!🔥 He’s currently in Davos letting everyone know at the World Economic Forum that he is DEAD SERIOUS about acquiring Greenland!! WHERE IS OUR UK TRUMP?

pic.twitter.com/8BbC5PL1iI — Gracie💙 (@Gracie_Blue89) January 21, 2026

Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, has consistently been vocal about the cognitive decline of the president and the signs of dementia that he has shown. Despite both his physical and mental health visibly going down, Trump remains adamant about his capabilities.

His attack on Venezuela has made him further fixated on Greenland. Though the situation is escalating, the chances of a peaceful conclusion to Trump’s demands seem a little unlikely at this point.

With the president getting all sleepy and tired on his way to the World Economic Forum amid the already tense atmosphere, it now remains to be seen what new statements he comes up with over there.