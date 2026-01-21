Trump Says ICE Agents Are ‘Going to Make Mistakes’ After Renee Good’s Killing

On Tuesday, during a press briefing at the White House, President Donald Trump called the killing of Renee Nicole Good a ‘tragedy.’

Renee Good was killed on Jan. 7, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, by an ICE agent while she attempted to get away from agents surrounding her car.

Good was returning after dropping her child off at school when several ICE agents surrounded her car. While she was trying to get away from the officers, one of the agents stepped in front of her car and then shot her four times. She died at the scene. Agents allegedly prevented any doctors from coming onto the scene and did not attempt to save her by taking her to a nearby medical centre.

ICE agent Jonathan Ross was identified as the alleged shooter.

MN Doctor: I learned that Renee Good still had a pulse 8 minutes after she was shot by an ICE agent. And yet the offer to administer aid from a physician on the scene was denied. I can’t say how much that stirs the blood of everyone behind me here as we try to fulfill our oath… pic.twitter.com/3fD709cn0X — FactPost (@factpostnews) January 20, 2026

In response to her killing, various departments of the Trump administration came out in support of the agent and called Good a “domestic terrorist.” They claimed she was involved in anti-ICE activities and also called her a part of a left-wing extremist group. None of these accusations have been proven.

People were upset that the administration released statements regarding Good and her social standing without any inquiry, and had declared Ross’ actions justified. Several members of different law enforcement agencies have, however, criticized the agent’s actions as reckless and wrong. Ross has since then gone into hiding after his identity became public.

Renee Good’s former father-in-law, while talking to CNN, said that Renee was a good and joyful person; he didn’t blame ICE either.

After the shooting, while there have been statements from Kristi Noem and Karoline Leavitt, President Trump didn’t release a direct statement. However, during the press briefing on Tuesday, Donald Trump talked about Renee Good’s killing.

“They’re going to make mistakes sometimes. ICE is going to be too rough with somebody, or they’re dealing with rough people,” he said. “They’re going to make a mistake sometimes. It can happen. We feel terribly. I felt horrible when I was told that the young woman … the tragedy. It’s a tragedy. It’s a horrible thing. Everybody would say, ICE would say the same thing.”

🚨BREAKING: In a shocking display of cruelty, Trump says he was bothered by Renée Good’s killing by ICE… when he learned her father was a “tremendous Trump fan” “I hope he still is.” So if you’re not MAGA, or don’t worship him, your life doesn’t count. What a heartless… pic.twitter.com/LLNprBAX7h — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 20, 2026

However, rather than Good’s killing, it was her family that President Trump was more interested in now that they had been revealed to be his fans.

“When I learned her parents, and her father in particular, I hope he still is, but I don’t know, were tremendous Trump fans. He was all for Trump. Loved Trump, and it’s terrible,” the president added. “I was told that by a lot of people. They said, ‘Oh, he loves you.’ He was. I hope he still feels that way.”

Good’s partner and her loved ones are suing ICE. They have already hired the law firm that had earlier represented George Floyd during the probe of his killing while in police custody.