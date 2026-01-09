Jonathan Ross has been identified as the ICE agent who shot and killed Renee Good In Minneapolis, Minnesota on January 9. Ross is a longtime Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent, Iraq War veteran and Christian family man and father.

ICE agent Jonathan Ross, 43, is believed to have worked for the federal agency since at least 2013 and is assigned to Enforcement and Removal Operations. He was part of a specialized federal team conducting an immigration-related operation when the fatal encounter occurred.

Story updated with new brand new photos of Jonathan Ross, one in Iraq, and with more new info about the officer who killed Renee Good: https://t.co/OXULl8AYub pic.twitter.com/6wj47MfEqu — Jacqueline Sweet (@JSweetLI) January 8, 2026

The wife of ICE agent Jonathan Ross is a United States citizen, but she has not been publicly identified. In the past, the wife of ICE agent Jonathan Ross has shared photos on social media of herself posing alongside a U.S. Border Patrol helicopter, images that have circulated as public interest in the case has grown. According to people familiar with the family, Ross’s in-laws are physicians who live in the Philippines, and relatives say he has maintained close ties with his wife’s family abroad.

“He’s a committed, conservative Christian, a tremendous father, a tremendous husband. I couldn’t be more proud of him,” Ed Ross, the father of Jonathan Ross said, according to a New York Post report.

ICE authorities say the incident involving Jonathan Ross unfolded rapidly while Renee Good was inside a vehicle during the operation. Federal officials state Jonathan Ross issued commands for her to stop and discharged his weapon after perceiving an imminent threat. Three shots were fired, and Good was pronounced dead at the scene.

Renee Good was a U.S. citizen with a wife and a mother of three. Her death has sparked protests in Minneapolis and renewed scrutiny of federal immigration enforcement operations.

Hilarious that Kristi Noem is 100% responsible for providing the information necessary to reveal the identity of Jonathan Ross, the pig who murdered Renee Good. pic.twitter.com/94aaCih2fy — Victims of Capitalism Memorial Foundation (@karaokecomputer) January 8, 2026

Jonathan Ross is based in Minneapolis full time with ICE. Ross is a member of the ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Special Response Team, a specially trained tactical unit that handles high-risk operations, according to law enforcement sources. Additional details about his background emerged after it was revealed he was involved in a violent encounter last June in Bloomington, Minnesota, during which he was dragged approximately 100 yards during a traffic stop.

Records show ICE agents had stopped Roberto Carlos Munoz, a serial illegal immigrant from Guatemala with a lengthy criminal history, during the incident. Authorities say Ross broke the rear driver’s side window of Munoz’s vehicle after the suspect refused repeated commands to exit the car when officers approached, an encounter that left Ross injured and underscored the dangers faced by federal agents during routine enforcement actions.

Senior federal officials have publicly voiced support for the ICE agent Jonathan Ross while emphasizing that the investigation should be allowed to run its course. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said federal agents “operate in dangerous and unpredictable conditions” and are trained to make split-second decisions when they believe their lives or the lives of others are at risk.

Secretary Kristi Noem also noted that ICE officers routinely face suspects with violent criminal histories and said the use-of-force review process exists to ensure accountability while protecting officers’ rights. Vice President JD Vance also addressed the case, stating that law enforcement officers must be afforded due process and should not be judged prematurely.

Vice President Vance said ICE agents on the ground often confront rapidly escalating situations and that the federal government has a responsibility to stand behind officers acting within their training while investigations determine the facts. Both officials stressed that officer-involved shootings are automatically reviewed and that conclusions should be based on evidence rather than political pressure or public reaction.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is leading the inquiry into the Renee Good shooting in Minneapolis, standard procedure for officer-involved fatalities involving federal ICE agents. The Department of Homeland Security has confirmed Jonathan Ross has been placed on administrative status pending the outcome of the investigation.