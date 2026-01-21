Trump Threatens to ‘Blow Up’ Iran Over Assassination Threats — “Going to Wipe Them Off”

Amid the rising tensions between the US and Iran, Donald Trump has threatened to blow up the whole Middle Eastern country. The President was responding to the threats made by the Iranian regime about his assassination when he revealed that he had already given instructions to ‘wipe the country off the Earth’ if something happened to him.

On Tuesday, Trump appeared for an interview with Katie Pavlich on NewsNation. When the host asked him about the repeated warnings from Iran, the POTUS said, “Well, they shouldn’t be doing it, but I’ve left notification that if anything ever happens, the whole country’s going to get blown up.”

Trump made the statement a week after Iran issued a fresh threat against him. A few days earlier, a state-sponsored television network in the country announced, “This time it will not miss the target,” displaying Trump’s image from the Butler rally, where he was shot during his 2024 campaign. The assassination attempt failed when the bullet grazed his ear, causing a minor injury.

This is not the first time Iran has made threats against the former president. The regime has issued similar warnings multiple times since 2020, in retaliation for the killing of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani. The military official was killed in a U.S. drone strike in January 2020.

The threats have intensified in recent days, following Trump’s public support for protesters opposing the Ali Khamenei government. The country has been in turmoil since late December 2025, with more than 3,000 people reported killed in the demonstrations.

During a conversation with Pavlich, Trump reiterated that Iran would pay a heavy price if the regime attempted to assassinate him. He said, “I have very firm instructions. Anything happens, they’re going to wipe them off the face of this earth.”

Since the threats began in 2020, Trump has also criticized the Biden administration for failing to curb the menace. He stated, “We always said, ‘Why isn’t Biden saying anything?’ Because he didn’t.”

The 79-year-old added, “But a president has to defend a president like, if I were here and they were making that threat to somebody even, not even a president, but somebody, like they did with me, I would absolutely hit them so hard.”

Trump has previously warned of a possible military strike against Iran after the government used violence against protesters. He urged people to keep fighting and announced on social media that help was on the way.

However, the military operation was later halted after Iran reassured that it would not kill or execute protesters. Trump later stated that he would continue to monitor the situation and might order an operation if Iran breaks its promise not to execute people.